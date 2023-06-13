FX Mystery From The OA Creators Gets New Title and Premiere Date

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij enthralled audiences around the globe with The OA, and now, they're back to do it all over again.

FX revealed Tuesday that A Murder at the End of the World (formerly known as Retreat) would receive its premiere as a Hulu exclusive in August.

The murder mystery limited series stars Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, and Brit Marling.

A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named "Darby Hart" (Emma Corrin).

Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location.

When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

It sounds very similar to Knives Out, albeit with some exciting twists and turns.

The robust cast also includes Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson, and Neal Huff.

That's a lot of talent, and we'll surely have plenty of theories about each character when the series debuts.

A Murder at the End of the World is created and directed by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij. Marling and Batmanglij also executive produced alongside Andrea Sperling (Transparent), Melanie Marnich, and Nicki Paluga.

The seven-episode limited series is produced by FX Productions and was filmed in Iceland, as well as New Jersey and Utah.

A Murder at the End of the World will be airing exclusively on Hulu, so it won't be airing linearly on FX.

It's unclear at this stage whether this show is getting a weekly or a binge release.

We hope for the former because it's always fun to theorize week-to-week. Given that The Bear Season 2 is dropping all episodes at once, we're inclined to believe it will be the same deal here.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.