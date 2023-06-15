Gotham Knights Showrunners Reveal Canceled CW Drama Won’t Be Saved

The upcoming season finale of Gotham Knights will be the last-ever episode of The CW's superhero drama.

After Gotham Knights was canceled after one season, there were questions about whether the series was being shopped to other outlets.

Showrunners James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash have now confirmed a push to find a new home, but a deal could not be reached.

As a result, fans will be forced to say goodbye to the show on June 27, when the final episode airs.

"Since many of you have been asking about the possibility of Gotham Knights finding a new home, we wanted to let you know that, over the last few months, our producing partners at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Discovery had been working extremely hard to get the show picked up or possibly even moved to a new network," they wrote on social media.

"There is a great deal of love and support for GK at the studio, and at The CW as well."

"Unfortunately, despite all their efforts, The CW wasn't able to renew the show, and the studio wasn't able to find a new home for it."

It's been a growing trend for CW shows after producers of The Winchesters and Walker: Independence couldn't find a home for those series when the network swung the axe in May.

"Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it," reads the network's official description for Gotham Knights.

"In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan, De Son Vivant) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father."

"Harper Row (Fallon Smythe, grown-ish), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara, The Virgin of Highland Park), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable."

"With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins, Supernatural) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore, All American), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson, Raven's Home)."

"But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City," the logline continues.

"This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the GOTHAM KNIGHTS."

The response to the series was generally positive, and the numbers were decent (by CW standards).

