Superman & Lois, All American: Homecoming Renewed at The CW With Budget Cuts; Gotham Knights Canceled

The CW has made decisions on the future of its remaining bubble dramas, and with every bit of good news, there's some bad.

We'll start with the good.

Superman & Lois has landed a surprise pickup for a fourth season to air in the 2023-24 season.

We're surprised because the show was thought to be too expensive for the network's new regime.

you know the show is VFX-heavy compared to the other shows that have scored pickups for next season.

As a result, there's a good chance Superman & Lois Season 4 will look very different from Superman & Lois Season 3.

For starters, we're getting just ten episodes for the new season, which marks the series' shortest episode order to date.

But still, we're just happy we're getting another season of the show.

It will be unfortunate if many of the show's cast are let go between seasons because the show's essence will forever change.

On Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever — dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

Also scoring a pickup is the bubble drama All American: Homecoming.

The CW has picked up a 13-episode All American: Homecoming Season 3.

With the news that All American scored a renewal for next season, the spinoff was expected to score a pickup.

However, there was some skepticism about the changes on the way for the network.

All American: Homecoming is a young adult sports drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, where Black excellence is a way of life.

The series is centered around tennis player Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya), baseball prodigy Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith), and the diverse group of friends they have cultivated at Bringston University.

"We are thrilled to bring ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING and SUPERMAN & LOIS back to The CW," commented Schwartz.

"These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television."

"We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons."

With the good news out of the way, the bad news is here.

Gotham Knights, the network's latest superhero drama, will not return next season.

While the show has had decent (by CW standards) numbers, it seems there were fewer slots for returning series than usual, complicating a renewal.

The series picked up following Bruce Wayne's murder and focused on his adoptive son being framed for killing him.

The series finale is set for June 27.

