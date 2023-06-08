I Love That For You Canceled at Showtime

Here's some news we don't love for you.

Showtime has swung the axe on Vanessa Bayer's I Love That For You.

The comedy has been canceled after just one season on the premium cabler.

"I Love That for You has completed its run on Showtime," the network said.

"We want to thank Vanessa, Jeremy and Jessi, along with the incredible cast and crew for their hard work and wish them the best going forward."

Inspired by Bayer's own story of overcoming childhood leukemia, the comedy centered on Joanna Gold (Bayer), who dreamed of becoming a host at a home-shopping channel.

Molly Shannon starred as Jackie, the charismatic star of the network and Joanna's idol.

Jenifer Lewis played Patricia, the network's icy, enigmatic founder and CEO.

Additional series regulars included Paul James, Ayden Mayeri, Matt Rogers, and Punam Patel.

I Love That For You is co-created and executive produced by Bayer and Emmy nominee and two-time Peabody winner Jeremy Beiler.

Emmy and Peabody winner Jessi Klein serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Michael Showalter.

Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle of Annapurna, Jordana Mollick of Semi-Formal, and Allyce Ozarski also serve as executive producers.

News of the untimely cancellation comes as Showtime is in a period of transition as it becomes more closely immersed with Paramount+.

As a result of the ongoing changes, no series on the network has been renewed since December, when a third season of Yellowjackets was confirmed.

In recent months, Let the Right One In, American Gigolo, City on a Hill, Ziwe, and The L Word: Generation Q have all been canceled.

Showtime has also been purging original series from its streaming service, including Kidding, American Rust, and Super Pumped.

The aim for the company appears to be shows based on established hits, with various spinoffs of Dexter and Billions in the works.

For now, I Love That For You is over, but there is hope the show will land at another destination.

It was a solid comedy that resonated with the audience, and the stage was set for a solid second season.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.