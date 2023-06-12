Pat Sajak Leaving Wheel of Fortune After 41 Seasons

Pat Sajak is saying goodbye to Wheel of Fortune.

The game show host announced his exit from the hit series after four decades on Monday.

"Well, the time has come," Sajak said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

"I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months," he added.

"Many thanks to you all."

The Emmy Award winner's final appearance as host will air during the 2023-24 season.

Sajak was a weatherman when he was offered to take over from Chuck Woolery as host.

At one point, he headlined two different iterations of the show.

Despite not appearing on-screen beyond next season, Sajak will continue as a consultant on the show for three years.

"As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years," said Suzanne Prete, EVP of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television.

"We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years, and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season."

"Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we're thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family."

Sajak, who has starred alongside Vanna White on the series, hinted at his exit in 2018 in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I'd like to leave before people tune in, look at me and say, 'Ooh, what happened to him?'"

"I wouldn't bet on seeing us in 10 years," he said of himself and White.

In addition to Wheel of Fortune, Sajak hosts a primetime celebrity iteration of the show.

The main series remains a solid option as it continues to deliver strong ratings.

A host has not been determined, but it's hard to imagine White not taking over.

What are your thoughts on the exit?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.