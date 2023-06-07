Shannen Doherty Shares a Devastating Turn in Her Cancer Diagnosis

Shannen Doherty took to Instagram this week to share an update on her fight with cancer, and it's not good news.

Three years after the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed her stage 4 diagnosis, she shared that her cancer has metastasized to her brain.

"On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain," the actress captioned the video.

"Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain," she wrote.

"January 12, the first round of radiation took place."

The Charmed star said her "fear is obvious."

"I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at [Cedars-Sinai Medical Center]," she added.

"But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."

Doherty's post was filled with well-wishes, including from her friends.

"You are a warrior," Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote.

"This is a lot. This is a lot to take on, still again," wrote Selma Blair.

"And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments," Blair added.

"To know we are holding you. Love. All love."

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, with the actress sharing news she was in remission in 2017.

Three years later, she shared the sad news that her cancer had returned.

"It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways," she told Good Morning America in 2020.

"I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I go, ‘Well why not me? Who else?"

"Who else beside me deserves this?' None of us do. I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how am I going to tell my mom, my husband."

The Heathers alum told ABC News in 2021 that she was "going to keep fighting to stay alive."

"You really have to dig deep to face cancer, and in that you find all the stuff that you had hidden away," she said.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.