Shooter Cast: Where Are They Now?

Bob Lee Swagger remains one of the most badass television characters ever.

The USA Network series, Shooter, was one of the finest, coming at a time when the cable network ran supreme with endless content for everyone's viewing.

With slick action sequences, subterfuge, and adrenaline-pumping thrills, the series, more often than not, was a must-see summer show for three seasons until its unfortunate cancellation.

TV Fanatic followed along with the journey from beginning to end with full coverage in our Shooter Reviews. It is still a perfectly binge-able series that you can stream on Netflix, at least until June 21, when Netflix loses the rights for it.

It bolstered an impressive cast led by none other than Ryan Phillippe. But where is the cast now? Let's find out!

Jaina Lee Ortiz - Angela Tio

Ortiz had a small arc during Shooter Season 2, guest-starring as Angela Tio, a sergeant Bob Lee served with during the Marines.

She was fierce, badass, and complex as one of the Swagger squad members, her story coming to an end by the season finale.

Prior to Shooter, Ortiz was coming off of a decent run as detective Annalise Villa on Rosewood along with Morris Chesnut. Rosewood ran 44 episodes before its upsetting cancellation.

Ortiz also had a role in the blockbuster hit Girls Trip.

She first appeared as Andy Herrera during Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Episode 13 before things took off for her as the lead of Station 19, the firefighting Grey's Anatomy spinoff.

She also stars in the film Righteous Thieves with Being Mary Jane's Lisa Vidal and her Station 19 costar Carlos Miranda.

And you can also find her in The Long Game with 9-1-1: Lone Star's Julian Works, Magnum P.I's Jay Hernandez, and Dennis Quaid.

Mallory Jansen - Margo

Mallory Jansen guest-starred in roughly half of Shooter Season 3. She was wrapped up in the subterfuge in the Swagger squad's quest to take down Atlas, approaching Nadine about having a similar mission.

Since Shooter, Jansen has starred in some television movies, including Hallmark's On the 12 Day of Christmas, Her Pen Pal, and Francesca Quinn, P.I.

She starred in the first and tragically last season of the supremely underrated series The Big Leap as slightly jaded former ballerina turned choreographer Monica Sullivan.

Eric Ladin - Red Bama Jr.

Red Bama Jr. was a menace to society, a perpetual screwup, and a pain in Bob Lee's side, and they trusted and believed Swagger handled him when the time came.

Ladin is that guy with one of those faces who has made the rounds on tv series and movies alike, including Where the Crawdads Sing. Since Shooter, he has had significant six-episode roles in both Impulse and For All Mankind, an eight-episode arc on The Right Stuff, and Bosch.

He also guest starred in Magnum P.I. Stumptown, The Cleaning Lady, Ozark, NCIS Hawaii, and recently The Rookie: Feds.

Beverly D'Angelo - Gregson

The iconic actress took us for a ride playing NSA Advisor Gregson, and there were so many twists and turns with the character it was hard to keep everything straight or one's head from spinning.

Since Shooter, D'Angelo has appeared in several films and shows and even reprised her role as Ellen Griswold in a video, Electro-Vacation.

D'Angelo has appeared in Insatiable, Law & Order: SVU, and recently, True Lies.

Tom Sizemore (In Memoriam) - Hugh Meachum

We tragically lost Sizemore in March 2023, but Shooter fans will always remember his incredible work as the shady C.I.A. Black Ops operative who set so many things into motion.

The acclaimed, talented actor was the definition of "booked and busy," appearing in countless projects via film and television, so much so that we couldn't list them all.

He appeared in Twin Peaks, Cobra Kai, The Legend of Jack and Diane, Amber Road, and an impressive slate of films and shorts. And his presence will linger on for a while with countless projects still in the works.

Derek Phillips - Earl Swagger

We were gifted with many flashbacks to Bob Lee's father throughout Shooter Season 3, giving us background on the character via this important relationship with the man he lost.

Veteran actor Phillips has been in various things ranging from television, film, and voiceover work in video games like Call of Duty since his Shooter days.

He's since appeared in S.W.A.T., Them, The Rookie, The Terminal List, Chicago Fire, and many more projects.

Felisha Tyrell - Carlita

Carlita was an interesting character as the former Atlas operative who teamed up with Nadine and Isaac to help down her former colleagues and the entire operation.

And Tyrell has been putting in some work of her own since the series' end. Tyrell was fortunate enough to land on several series for a significant period.

She's since starred in Dynasty and The Company You Keep for ten episodes. She's also had seven-episode arcs in BMF, Tell Me A Story, and Queens. She's appeared in Utopia as well.

John Marshall Jones - Sheriff Brown

Bob Lee had a complicated relationship with Sheriff Brown as he continued to go rogue and be at the center of issues that the Sheriff wasn't all that equipped to handle often.

Nevertheless, their exchanges were nothing if not entertaining.

A veteran actor in television, film, and the stage, Jones has landed on several series since his Shooter days, including All American, Grand Hotel, In the Cut, 9-1-1, and For All Mankind.

Eddie McLintock - Jack Payne

Jack Payne was a pain in the ass, but he certainly kept things lively as an antagonist who set so many things in motion and was a critical part of the series.

McLintock starred in the short-lived series No Good Nick, appearing in 11 episodes.

He's also made guest-starred in The Mighty Ducks series and a host of films, like Chosen, Glass Walls, and My Stepfather's Secret. He has nearly a dozen movies upcoming and in post-production as well.

Gerald McRaney - Red Bama Sr.

It was a true privilege for all to have a veteran like McRaney on the series, even if he played the likes of villain Red Bama Jr.

He's another actor who is the very definition of 'booked and busy,' popping up all over the place so often that you lose count.

Since his stint on Shooter, McRaney has been on This Is Us, A Million Little Things, and Filthy Rich.

He's also spent multiple seasons on NCIS: LA as Killbride, nearing a decade in the role, done voice work for Family Guy, guest-starred in Dolly Parton's: Heartstrings, and much more!

Jesse Bradford - Harris Downey

Harris was easily one of the most lovable characters in this series.

He was a DC staffer who became an integral part of the Swagger squad until the end and even had a romance with Nadine.

Since Shooter, Bradford has had guest-starring roles in Teachers, Deception, and Magnum P.I. He's also appeared in TV films such as Merry Kiss Cam.

Josh Stewart - Solotov

Josh Stewart impressed and was effortlessly one of our favorite TV villains when he played the Chechen assassin, sharpshooter, and ghost, Solotov. He gave such an incredible performance in the role that it remains ingrained in our minds.

Since Shooter, Stewart has reprised his role as Will LaMontagne on Criminal Minds bringing it to a whopping 27 episodes. He's also starred in Netflix's The Punisher for 11 episodes and guest-starred on The Rookie.

He's appeared in a handful of movies and has some other projects currently in the works.

Lexy Kolker - Mary Swagger

Little Mary Swagger had our hearts in her hand as Bob Lee's adorable daughter, whom he'd consistently move heaven and earth over.

Obviously, Kolker is all grown up, and she's done some voiceover work for The Little Mermaid's animated film, starred in Freaks to rave reviews, and Manifest West.

She also has a series, For Nothing, in the works.

Omar Epps - Isaac Johnson

Isaac was the very definition of an antihero, spending some aspects of the series working in opposition to Bob Lee before switching sides, going from friend to foe to ally.

Epps is a veteran actor who never hurts for work and has since starred in Power Book III: Raising Kanan for 20 episodes.

He's also done This Is Us and films such as The Devil You Know and Fatal Affair.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson - Nadine Memphis

Arguably Bob Lee's greatest ally of the series, FBI agent and all-around badass, Nadine was often the soul of the show if Bob Lee was the heart of it, caught up in his web and helping him unravel a series of conspiracies and nefarious plans.

The Londoner has since starred in series having significant arcs on Chicago Med, Power, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

She's also appeared in Stumptown and films such as The People We Hate At Weddings.

Shantel VanSanten - Julie Swagger

Behind every badass man is a badass wife, and Julie fits the bill. She could be polarizing at times, but by the Shooter Series Finale, she certainly proved that she was perfectly matched with Bob Lee and would stop at nothing for him and their family.

VanSanten has been fortunate enough to land many memorable roles in various television series. She's appeared in the entire FBI franchise but is most well-known for her work on the original FBI as Special Agent Nina Chase.

She's also starred in The Boys and For All Mankind, both times meeting her demise and tearing viewers to pieces.

Ryan Phillippe - Bob Lee Swagger

Bob Lee Swagger himself was at the heart of this series, and Phillippe did some incredible work with this adaptation of the character. He literally put his blood, sweat, and tears into this role, and it paid off.

Since Shooter, Phillippe has made the rounds in various series and films, nothing with this level of commitment, but still noteworthy.

He's since starred in Big Sky, MacGruber, and I Love That For You. He's also made a cameo on SNL and starred in various films, including the thrilling The Locksmith, Collide, and American Murderer.

