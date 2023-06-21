Solar Opposites: Dan Stevens Replaces Justin Roiland as Voice of Korvo

When Solar Opposites returns to Hulu, Korvo will have a new voice.

Legion and Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens has been tapped to replace co-creator and Korvo actor Justin Roiland.

And, if you're worried about how the series will explain the change in voice, we already know how this will play out.

In a new promo for Solar Opposites Season 4, Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), and Jesse (Mary Mack) are talking about a set of darts Terry shows off in the house.

Tragedy strikes when he throws one, and it accidentally lands directly in Korvo's throat, thus, altering his vocals forever.

Thanks to some technology, there is a plan to help change the voice, but as the trailer teases, it doesn't amount to much.

Check out the teaser below and scroll down for more.

News of Stevens' casting comes five months after Hulu cut ties with Roiland.

He was dropped by the streaming service when news broke that he had been charged with one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, or deceit.

The charges stemmed from an incident in 2020 with an unidentified woman.

He was cleared of the charges earlier this year, but there are no plans for him to return to the animated series he helped create.

The 11-episode fourth season of Solar Opposites is set to premiere on August 14.

A Valentine's Day special has also landed a pickup at Hulu for 2024, while a fifth season is also in the works.

We have a lot of new Solar Opposites content to look forward to.

The Hulu hit "centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome," according to the streaming service's logline.

"Korvo and Yumyulack only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry and Jesse love TV, junk food and fun stuff."

