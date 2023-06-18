Stranger Things: Linda Hamilton Joins Final Season Cast

Just when we thought the cast of Stranger Things couldn't get any better.

The hit series made an appearance Saturday at Netflix's Tudum Global Fan Event, and we got an exciting announcement:

Linda Hamilton has joined the cast of Stranger Things Season 5 -- the hit sci-fi drama's final season.

Sadly, no details about who the Terminator alum would be playing have been revealed, so we'll have to wait until some intel drops.

The hit drama series from the Duffer brothers typically keeps details under wraps until transmission.

Still, the cast of Stranger Things has always been top-notch, so hopefully, the creatives have a badass role in mind for Linda.

She has had many impressive roles throughout her career, but many remember her work in the Terminator franchise.

Aside from this impressive casting news, Stranger Things Season 5 details are scarce.

Production was supposed to get underway this summer, but the creators previously announced the show wouldn't be filming until the WGA strike has been resolved.

"Writing does not stop when filming begins," the statement shared on social media last month reads.

"While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike."

Stranger Things Season 4 wrapped in July 2022 with several cliffhangers.

Fans understandably want answers.

What we do know, though: Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 1 is titled "Chapter One: The Crawl."

We know. It doesn't give ANYTHING away, but hey, it's something.

Before we get Stranger Things Season 5, we're getting a stage play called Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

The project will be available to watch at Phoenix Theatre in London's West End.

According to Netflix, the stage play will be "rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon."

"Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries," the logline teases.

"Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town."

"When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach," Netflix adds.

"Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end."

Additionally, a Stranger Things animated series has also been ordered.

What are your thoughts on this excellent casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.