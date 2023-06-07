The Christmas Waltz Sequel Confirmed, but it Won't Air on Hallmark

at .

The Christmas Waltz is getting a sequel, but the franchise will not return to Hallmark.

On Tuesday, Great American Family announced a pickup of Paris Christmas Waltz, the sequel to the 2020 Hallmark movie.

Deadline first reported the exciting news and dropped some information about the project.

Jen Lilley attends the 28th Annual Movieguide Awards Gala at Avalon Theater

Jen Lilley will return as Emma, with Matthew Morrison starring opposite. 

The flick was shot on location in Paris and vows to "sweep viewers into the magic of the city's most iconic destinations."

Jen Lilley for A Little Daytime Drama

"In Paris Christmas Waltz, Emma (Lilley) relinquishes her job so a colleague with a family will keep his," Deadline reports.

"Contemplating life's next steps, Emma meets a professional dancer, Leo (Morrison), whose love for competitive dancing is waning, until a once in a lifetime opportunity arises for the novice to join the pro and sweep all of Paris off of its feet."

The movie comes from writers Michael and Janeen Damian.

Lilley took to Instagram to confirm the project's existence, and we think it's fair to say she's excited about revisiting this franchise.

Jen Lilley as Dressed Up Maggie

"Secret's out!!! When I tell you all I'm more excited about this film than any other film I've ever done, including 5x Academy Award winning movie, The Artist, you better trust me that it's gonna be epic!" she wrote on the social media platform.

"Save the date coming soon ❤️."

The movie marks Morrison's return to acting after he departed the FOX reality series, So You Think You Can Dance, in controversial fashion.

People alleged the Glee alum was let go "after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant."

Matthew Morrison visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" Shoq

"They didn't have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media," a source told the outlet.

"She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation."

Morrison issued a statement in the aftermath, revealing that he had "nothing to hide," and read the message he sent the contestant.

"Hey! It's Matthew. If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things ..."

Matthew Morrison visits BUILD at Build Studio on March 12, 2020 in New York City.

Morrison said he wanted to connect with the contestant because they share a "mutual respect" for a choreographer, and he wanted to get this choreographer a job on the reality series.

The Christmas Waltz isn't the only franchise to exit Hallmark for GAC Family.

When Hope Calls, a When Calls the Heart spinoff, moved to the cabler in 2021.

What are your thoughts on this new movie?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

