The CW Summer Schedule: Family Law, FBoy Island, and More

The CW on Tuesday went public with its Summer 2023 schedule, and it's as acquisition-heavy as expected.

Family Law Season 2 is kicking things off on Friday, July 7, leading into the series premiere of Moonshine.

Family Law had a decent audience on the network last year, so bringing it back was a no-brainer.

Monday will be reserved for the acquired comedy series, with Son of a Critch, Children Ruin Everything, Run the Burbs, and Bump airing on the night.

In anticipation of FBoy Island's premiere on the network with originals in the fall, The CW will air episodes of Fboy Island Season 2.

As previously reported, The CW has also ordered FGirl Island.

All things considered, the schedule is a bit uneventful, and that's the tricky part of having few original series.

The CW's actual test will be how viewers warm to the network's new strategy.

The genre fare that has kept the lights on since the network's beginning.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

8:00-9:00pm FAMILY LAW (Season Two Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm MOONSHINE (Series Premiere)

SATURDAY, JULY 8

8:00-9:00pm GREATEST GEEK YEAR EVER: 1982 (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore) 9:30-10:00pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore)

TUESDAY, JULY 18

8:00-9:00pm DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm FANTASTIC FRIENDS (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, JULY 24

8:00-8:30pm SON OF A CRITCH (Series Premiere)

8:30-9:00pm SON OF A CRITCH (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Original Episode)

MONDAY, JULY 31

8:00-8:30pm SON OF A CRITCH (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00pm RUN THE BURBS (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00pm BUMP (Season Two Premiere)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

8:00-9:00pm TBA

9:00-10:00pm FBOY ISLAND (Broadcast Premiere)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

8:00-9:00pm GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN (Season Four Premiere)

9:00-9:30pm RECIPE FOR DISASTER (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00pm RECIPE FOR DISASTER (Original Episode)

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.