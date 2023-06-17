The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2: Plot, Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else You Need to Know

We have seen a lot of legal dramas like Suits, All Rise, and even the short-lived For the People. While they are quite entertaining in their own right, they can be quite similar.

That's why The Lincoln Lawyer was a breath of fresh air when it premiered in 2022.

The series follows Mickey Haller, a brilliant LA lawyer who runs his practice in the back of his car because if he needs to move around the city a lot for his client, he'd rather take the time to go over cases instead of driving.

After launching, the series was a hit among the audience thanks to the popularity of the books it's based on, and the show was well done with a great storyline and characters.

It cracked the coveted Top 10 on Netflix for weeks after the premiere, amassing 260 million cumulative minutes, and remained Top 10 in 90 countries.

Fans rejoiced when Netflix renewed the series for a second season of 10 episodes slightly a month later.

Season 2 will be bowing in soon on Netflix, and we have all the details you need to know about the show if you've been waiting for it patiently.

What is The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Plot?

Officially, Netflix is keeping the plot under wraps revealing a single piece of information about the season. It is confirmed that The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will be based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.

Thankfully, the trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 revealed important details about the season.

Season 2 sees Mickey take on a big new client who is just as mysterious as Trevor Elliot.

While working on this new client, Mickey must also represent smaller clients here and there.

As he begins to date someone new, big changes are on the horizon for Mickey. This new lady comes with baggage because she is arrested for murder and asks for Mickey's help in representation. Drunk in love or whatever Mickey is on, he ignores his best instincts and goes all in.

Izzy notices the constant huge smile on Mickey's face, and even all his wives notice it too.

It becomes concerning for the Second Wife when Mickey takes the case pro bono.

Another thing Mickey insists on enjoying the privilege of anonymity and avoids cameras as much as possible. Or he did because we find a new Mickey who has developed a taste for the spotlight.

Pieces singing his praises start appearing in print and online, and Mickey seems to be enjoying all this attention.

He begins breaking one of his core tenets: he is not a celebrity lawyer.

These new changes might place him in danger in that same garage Jerry Vincent was murdered.

Who is in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2?

Like in its predecessor, season 2 features all the main cast.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is back, reprising his role as Mickey Haller, also known as The Lincoln Lawyer.

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson, Mickey's first wife and his daughter's mother, who is a DA.

Becki Newton as Lorna, Mickey's second wife and assistant.

Jazz Raycole as Izzy, Mickey's driver, and friend who keeps him honest.

Angus Sampson as Cisco, Mickey's investigator.

Other cast members featured heavily in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 are set to return.

Additionally, Lana Parilla joins the cast as Mickey's love interest, who is on trial for murder.

When is The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Coming Out?

Netflix has been testing its new split-release format for some of its most popular shows, and The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will be getting said treatment.

It is the same thing that was done with You Season 4, Stranger Things Season 4, among other Netflix originals.

The first half of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, consisting of 5 episodes, will debut on the platform on July 6, 2023.

Approximately a month later, the second half consisting of 5 episodes, will conclude the season on August 3, 2023.

Will Mickey and Maggie Get Back Together on The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2?

If, like Hayley, you have been hoping that Mickey and Maggie will get back together, the news isn't so good.

Mickey betrayed Maggie's trust in Season 1 after sabotaging a case she'd worked on for years, and after that, she realized why they got divorced in the first place.

While they will always be connected through their daughter, chances of them getting back together are almost inexistent.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 teases a new love interest for Mickey, with further solidifies this assessment.

Will Lorna and Cisco Get Married in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2?

Lorna and Cisco had been engaged by the beginning of Season 1 and were set to be married. While nothing major like infidelity had happened that would throw a wrench in those plans, Lorna's decision to return to Law School might complicate things.

That, coupled with their busy work lives, might not be favorable for a wedding soon, but they might get married down the line.

Why is The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Split into Two Parts?

There is no negative reason for this split. In fact, it's a badge of honor for the show. Netflix has begun giving out this special treatment to their most popular shows.

The idea is to give the show a chance to grow within the audience before concluding the story for the season.

Viewers are used to a binge-drop on Netflix, but a split drop also works for some shows. Whether it will work for The Lincoln Lawyer is anyone's guess.

Is there a Trailer For The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2?

There sure is! But only for part one.

The trailer introduces the new Mickey living his best life, enjoying the glare of the flashing camera lights and the good things such fame brings, including dates with hot women and constant compliments.

Check it out in the YouTube video above!

Where Can I Watch The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2?

The Lincoln Lawyer is a Netflix original series, available to watch only on Netflix with a subscription.

We here at TV Fanatic are obsessed with the show, and you can bet that we will be diving into the new season with episodic reviews as soon as the parts drop.

What are your expectations for the new season?

Let us know in the comments section.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on Twitter.