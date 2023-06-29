The Other Two Canceled After Three Seasons at Max

The Other Two, one of Max's buzziest shows, is coming to an end.

The streaming service revealed this week that Thursday's The Other Two Season 3 finale will serve as the series finale.

Yes, that means the final episode is available to stream.

While the decision to end the show comes right before the series finale's debut, it seems the endgame had been planned for quite a while.

"It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories," co-showrunners Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider shared.

"And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what's the point?"

"We are deeply grateful to everyone (gays) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and life, and to our writers, producers and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent, and passion to this show over the last 45ish years," the statement continues.

"And finally, an enormous thank you to Heléne, Drew, Molly, Case, Wanda, Josh, Brandon, and everyone in our brilliant cast (except Ken) who all made this show better than it had any right to be, and who we will miss terribly (especially Ken)."

Long live ChaseDreams. #chasedreams #globsaregay #feet.”

"From the moment we met the Dubek family, we knew that we needed to bring this show to streaming as one of our very first and most signature Max originals," said Suzanna Makkos, exec vp originals at Max.

"We are so proud to have delivered a hilarious and poignant third and final season of The Other Two. With its creative and out-of-the-box commentary about the entertainment industry, Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider masterminded a staple in pop culture that continuously reached new heights and resonated with so many."

"While the series has come to its natural conclusion, we wish all the best for this wonderful cast and crew."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.