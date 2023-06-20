Treat Williams' Daughter Honors Late Star in Heartbreaking Father's Day Post

Treat Williams' daughter took to social media over the weekend with an emotional Father's Day tribute, one week after his tragic death.

Ellie Williams shared photos on Instagram stories of the late Everwood actor.

In the first picture, Treat is holding up his daughter.

"I love you, Dad. I miss you," the 25-year-old wrote across the photo.

The second image was taken several years later, with Ellie revealing that she took it while at college.

Treat can be seen on a tractor in the image.

"He's so handsome," she wrote.

Williams passed away last Monday following a motorcycle accident at 71.

"He was making a left or a right, [and] a car cut him off," Treat's rep, Barry McPherson, shared in a touching statement.

"I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

McPherson continued, "He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s."

"He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Ellie previously shared a tribute to her father on Wednesday.

"This is a pain I have never felt," Ellie said of her entertainer father's death.

"I am absolutely shattered."

After the tragic announcement of his death, many celebrities paid tribute.

A witness shared details of the motorcycle crash with Daily Mail.

"He was totally alert, answering questions," Matt Rapphahn, the owner of Long Trail Auto, told the outlet.

"I saw Treat go flying through the air," Rapphahn explained.

"The tire was still spinning."

Shortly after the Chesapeake Shores alum's accident, he was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in New York.

Police said he "was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle" after a 2008 Honda Element "attempted to turn left into a parking lot… stopped, signaled a left turn and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams."

May Treat Williams rest in peace.

