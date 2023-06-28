Warrior Nun Saved? Creator Says Canceled Netflix Drama Will Return

There were many unhappy fans when Netflix canceled Warrior Nun after two seasons in December and for good reason.

The show had a thrilling plot and excellent characters.

If the conversation on social media was to be believed, the series was a big hit (check out why Warrior Nun should be your next obsession!)

When shows are canceled, they rarely return, but series creator Simon Barry took to social media with a wild announcement:

A comeback for the show is officially in the works.

How? We're not quite sure, ad it might be the case that we won't hear more until a deal is reached.

"Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion, and amazing efforts - #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine," reads the enthusiastic Twitter post.

"More details to come! Soon! Thank you," the message concluded, along with the hashtags #SaveWarriorNun and #WarriorNunSaved.

Warrior Nun starred Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, Toya Turner as Sister Mary/Shotgun Mary, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Olivia Delcan as Sister Camila, Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superior, and William Miller as Adriel.

The series revolves around the story of a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease of life and a divine artifact embedded in her back.

She discovers she is now part of the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

In December, Simon seemed to think the series was toast when Netflix swung the axe after two seasons.

"I've just found out that Netflix wll not be renewing Warrior Nun - my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team," the post reads.

"It was a privilege to be a part of this."

It's always exciting when a show gets another chance at life, but without knowing the details of Warrior Nun's return, we're taking this with a grain of salt... for now.

It's hard to get our hopes up when no outlet has confirmed a pickup for the series.

Stream the first two seasons on Netflix.

