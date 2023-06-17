What to Watch: TWD Dead City, Secret Invasion, The Bear

Pickin's may be slim, but they're mighty!

Maggie and Negan throw down on The Walking Dead: Dead City, the Orignal Beef of Chicagoland gets an overhaul on The Bear, and, and we need heroes to stop a Secret Invasion on Disney+.

See what else we recommend you watch this week.

Saturday, June 17

8/7c Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman (Lifetime)

Kendra and Ben’s beautiful love story continues with the second part of the Mary J. Blige two-part film special inspired by her music.

If you read our Mary J. Blige’s Real Love Review, you’ll know how incredible the chemistry is between Kendra and Ben and how eager we were for them to find their way back to one another, and they will, many years later.

It’s 15 years later, and Kendra is reckoning with her ever failing marriage, becoming a mother, and more while wondering if her shot at true love is still a possiblity. Tune in for the sequel, and check us out afterward for a full review!

Kendra and Ben’s story continues…Don’t miss the premiere of #StrengthOfAWoman this Saturday at 8/7c only on Lifetime.🖤 pic.twitter.com/3Xpdg0dDeQ — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) June 12, 2023

Sunday, June 18

8/7c Look Who’s Stalking (Lifetime)

Is it possible for someone to be stalked from the grave?

A fierce new mother ponders that when she’s struggling to put her life back together after the death of the person who spent some time stalking her.

Of course, things are thrown out of whack when she falls victim to stalking again, but by who? We think it may or may not be her new personal assistant, but you’ll have to tune in to learn more!

9/8c The Idol (HBO)

Tedros continues to manipulate an emotionally fragile Jocelyn by offering stern input on what Jocelyn should wear and who she should collaborate with.

Most of the people in Joss’ team are absolute tools save for Leia, whose concerns about what Tedros is doing to Jocelyn keep growing.

For some reason, however, Joss’ team has begun to warm up to Tedros, making an already bad situation even worse on The Idol.

9/8c The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC)

Jeffrey Dean Mogan and Lauren Cohan return to The Walking Dead universe with an NYC-set spinoff.

It kicks off with Maggie trying to locate her son, Hershel, who has been kidnapped and she turns to Negan for assistance.

Yes, really.

The series delivers a refreshing change of pace for the franchise, and we can’t wat to hear your thoughts on it

9/8c FROM (MGM+)

Guys! There is only one episode left before the FROM Season 2 finale, and the stakes have never been higher.

There’s something extra evil brewing in town, as the season comes to a close, and everyone will be in for another eventful night behind closed doors.

Plus, we’ll have to see how things play out in the woods with Randall, Jim, and Donna. We’re nervous just thinking about it!

If this place feeds on pain, there's plenty of that to go around.



Who's ready for a new episode of #FROM to drop Sunday on @MGMPlus?! pic.twitter.com/5vZVmmZSR4 — FROM on MGM+ (@FROMonMGM) June 16, 2023

Monday, June 19

8/7c The Rising (The CW)

The supernatural nature of this series, well, keeps rising, and this latest installment will be no exception.

Neve is closing in on learning the truth about her murder and follows a lead pertaining to the woods.

But as we know with woods, supernatural elements often arise within them, and it may have shocking results.

The Great American Recipe (PBS)

The United States has been an experiment from the beginning and called the melting pot because how people from all over the world come here to start fresh.

The Great American Recipe returns as an eight-part uplifting cooking competition that celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic. It’s a celebration of food that brings American families together.

Join host Alejandra Ramos and judges Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot as a new group of talented home cooks showcase signature dishes, share heartfelt stories and compete to win the national search for The Great American Recipe.

9/8c Crime Scene Kitchen (FOX)

The self-taught bakers are back for their next challenge a twist on an all-time favorite sweet treat in the safety round competition!

Who will catch the important clues? Who will miss the vital hints?

ICYMI: Watch professional bakers Bob and Vicki get under each other’s skin while racing against the clock to prepare six maple & bacon donuts filled with berry jam.

Tuesday, June 20

85 South Ghetto Legends (Netflix)

Netflix delivers another comedy-special featuring talented stand-up comedians, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean.

The improv trio get to work, playing off one another in a gut-busting event that teases “no one and nothing is off limits.”

For you comediy special, Fanatics, it’s worth check out!

Wednesday, June 21

Secret Invasion (Disney+)

This latest series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe promises to be a hit based on the cast alone.

It has Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clark, and many faces from the franchise you’ll be happy to see when the show gets underway.

We’ve waited a long time, and we hope it lives up to the hype.

8/7c Nancy Drew (The CW)

The Nace angst during "The Danger of the Hopeful Sigil" was so intense that we don't know whether we dread the next installment or can't wait to get to it and move on.

Although we expect "The Return of the Killer's Hook" will have some painful, longing looks, it will probably gift us with some laughs as Ryan shares his love of horror films with Nancy, and Ace helps Bess prepare for a role in one.

But with the curse still intact, Bess struggling to save the Historical Societ, and Nick looking for space, you aren't going to want to miss a moment of the latest from Nancy Drew Season 4!

8/7c LA Fire & Rescue (NBC)

Chicago Fire, Fire Country, 9-1-1 franchise, and Station 19 may be over for the season, but that doesn’t mean you can’t follow the very real accounts of actual firefighters in one of the toughest cities of the country.

Brought to us by Dick Wolf himself, the premiere of this reality series, we’ll meet some of the first responders who work for LA County as they put out a spreading brush fire, make a heroic rescue on Sunset Boulevard, and respond to a collision at a gas station.

Get your adrenaline pumping with this new series!

8/7c Masterchef (FOX)

The Masterchef auditions are over, and now the competition can began!

In the first official challenge, or 20 contestants from all over the nation must create a statefair inspired dish that will impress the masses.

But the twist in all of this is that whoever wins will grant immunity to their entire region! Teamwork makes the dream work, or does it? Tune in to see which region will come out on top, and what’s in store for the contestants. In the meantime, check out this fun clip with the judges!

You heard it loud and clear, @gordonramsay approves of air fryers! pic.twitter.com/w2gOglHBYl — FOX (@FOXTV) June 14, 2023

9/8c Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars (FOX)

The hot mess express continues as the remaining nine contestants are tasked with preparing an outdoor eating experience in Arizona.

Nothing can go wrong here, right? Right? Yeah, no.

The contestants try their hand at adventure tourism, and we’ll see who has the guts to pull this off!

Thursday, June 22

The Bear (Hulu)

It’s going to take a confident and crazy six-month gutting (or a refresh) with a menu reset to get the destination spot the gang is aiming for off the ground.

It stands to reason that along with the Orignal Beef of Chicagoland, the series will also be fine tuned, and we’re tuning in for both.

The hardest part of this drop is the full season lands at once, sucking the life out of our discussion potential, not to mention how hard it will be to wait until after work to start our binge-watch!

And Just Like That… (MAX)

Life’s too short not to try something new.

That could be the whole idea behind And Just Like That… But it’s definitely the idea behind it’s second season.

Lives change and you never now what the future holds.

Glamorous (Netflix)

It was recently revealed that Kim Cattrall would be making a return to the Sex and The City world in the upcoming season of And Just Like That, but if you need something to tide you over, look no further.

Glamorous is an unfiltered look into the world of beauty and makeup, with Kim Cattrall playing a makeup mogul.

The series stars Miss Benny as Marcos, an aspiring influencer who lands a job at the mogul’s company. He begins a journey of self-discovery amid chaotic work life and love challenges.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Una Chin-Riley’s plight seems hopeless, facing court martial, imprisonment, and dishonorable discharge for lying on her application to Starfleet.

Her only hope of remaining in Starfleet falls in the hands of Neera, a skilled civil rights lawyer, she shares a problematic history with. Can Pike convince Neera to come to Una’s rescue?

Trek courtroom drama at its best, join us in the gallery as the future of our Number One and all Illyrians hangs in the balance!

Friday, June23

I’m A Virgo (Prime Video)

This is teased as the biggest coming of age story of all time, and they certainly mean that! This fantastical, imaginative series is courtesy of the ingenious Boots Riley, of Sorry to Bother You fame, and is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before..

Starring Emmy Award winner Jharrel Jerome of When They See Us acclaim and On My Block’s Brett Gray, it follows Cootie, a 13 foot Black teen who spent most of his life shielded by the outside world in his small home in Oakland.

But after he’s discovered by fellow teens and political activists alike, he embarks on a mind-bending, action-packed, and yeah, semi-political journey as he finds his place in a world that’s too small (and small-minded) for him.

The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

What was so traumatic in Danny’s life that made him develop DID, and how long has that been going on?

We take a trip to the past as the show dives into Danny’s childhood and unveils the curtain on the life of a lonely boy and his mother.

The monsters were circling around; after clocking a vulnerable child and, in an effort to protect her son, Danny’s mother invited the biggest monster into their lives.

This will be tough to watch, folks, so be prepared as The Crowded Room Season 1 continues!

Cinnamon (Tubi)

Considered an ode to blaxploitation, this Tribeca film makes its debut on the streaming network and stars the iconic legend Pam Grier, Damon Wayans, Raising Kanan’s Hailey Kilgore, and The Summer I Turned Pretty’s David Iacono.

A small town gas station attendant, Jodi, is an aspiring singer with big dreams and limited means.After falling in love with a hustler who will do anythig, and we mean anything, to make her dreams come true, the pair embark on a life of crime with dangerous consequences.

Facing off against a crime family is not what she had in mind! Check out the trailer!

8/7c Outlander (Starz)

Now that Claire is safe and sound, what's next for the families on Fraser's Ridge? It's all about the kids!

Claire and Jamie will worry over Brianna after she gives birth to her daughter, and Brianna and Roger will discover something about their new girl that could require attention.

And could it finally be time for an adult William to make his way to the Americas? You'll have to watch Outlander Season 7 Episode 2 to find out!

