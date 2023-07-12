Emmy Nominations 2023: Succession Leads the Way; Last of Us, Andor Among First-Time Nominees

Nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards were revealed Thursday morning, just hours before a likely SAG-AFTRA actors strike.

The lavish event is currently set to air Monday, September 18, on FOX.

However, that could change amid the Hollywood strikes, so we should get some answers about that shortly.

Working the Room - Succession

The Outstanding Drama Series category looks like a tough race, with Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, and Yellowjackets duking it out for the top spot.

Many cast members of Succession are up for the acting categories.

Happiness - The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7

They will compete against the likes of The Crown, The White Lotus, and Better Call Saul.

The Bear, Barry, Jury Duty, and Ted Lasso  are well-represented on the comedy front.

Take a look at the complete list of nominations below.

Jimmy Kimmel Poses for Photo

BEST TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Mistress Isabelle Brooks Finale Look - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 16

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Up to Something on Beef

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Evan Peters poses with the Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

A Very Barren Birthday - Succession Season 4 Episode 1

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Contemplating Their Next Move - The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 9

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Rhaenys in Dragonstone - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Christina Applegate Attends Critics' Choice

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Carmy and Claire Bear -tall - The Bear

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Looking For Distance - Abbott Elementary Season 2 Episode 22

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

