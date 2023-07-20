American Horror Story Season 12 Teaser Introduces Main Cast

The American Horror Story franchise has been in a bit of a rut for the last couple of years.

American Horror Story Season 11 blossomed into one of the franchise's best offerings, and all eyes are on American Horror Story Season 12 to find out if it manages to continue the momentum.

FX went public with the first teaser trailer on Thursday afternoon, and it teases the cast for the next chapter.

As previously reported, reality TV veteran Kim Kardashian is set to costar opposite Emma Roberts on American Horror Story Season 12.

The promo also confirms the rumors that Cara Delevigne is joining the cast in an undisclosed role.

Then again, we don't know who Kardashian and Roberts are playing, so we'll need to wait until closer to the premiere date for some more details on that.

It was reported earlier this year that The Resident's Matt Czuchry was circling a role in the franchise following the medical drama's cancellation.

Kardashian's casting broke in April, with franchise overlord Ryan Murphy sharing a statement with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," he shared.

"Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture."

American Horror Story Season 12 will be adapted from Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel Delicate Condition.

Halley Feiffer wrote the script and is set as showrunner.

"Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done," Murphy added.

Knowing the season already has a framework via a novel is interesting because previous entries have been original stories.

Will it help with the show's pacing issues? Possibly.

We'll have to tune in to find out.

FX has not revealed a premiere date, but the show was recently shuttered due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, so we could be looking at a later season than usual.

The season may be split up because the network has done that in the past.

Check out the promo below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.