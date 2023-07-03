Cynthia Nixon Reveals Concerns About Kim Cattrall's And Just Like That Cameo

It's the news Sex and the City fans have been waiting for, but one cast member is worried it has been overhyped.

Yes, we're talking about the wild casting news that Kim Cattrall filmed a top-secret cameo for And Just Like That Season 2.

At one point, it seemed Kim had given up on the quick-witted Samantha Jones when she said in interviews that her time in the SATC universe was over.

Thankfully, a phone call with HBO exec Casey Bloys helped change Cattrall's mind.

Cynthia Nixon is speaking out about the scene, revealing that she and her fellow cast members were disappointed details had been leaked before the episode aired.

"We were very disappointed that the secret leaked of Kim's upcoming appearance," Nixon expressed to The Sunday Times.

"We so hoped it was something people wouldn't know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching."

"I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about."

"It's important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo."

Indeed, all of the reports have claimed Cattrall's appearance is for one scene in the And Just Like That Season 2 finale.

Of course, there will always be those fans that want more, and truthfully, it might happen.

Cattrall agreeing to return was one of the most shocking pieces of TV news in a long time.

But her fellow co-stars are also worried about the expectations from fans.

"It's a big bummer because it would have been so, like, fireworks in the middle," Sarah Jessica Parker told Andy Cohen on Radio Andy in June.

"And also because we want to make sure that expectations are real."

"It's a little exchange that is happy, and it says everything about their relationship … It comes at a significant moment in the series."

Cattrall went public last week with the news that Bloys called her out of the blue and asked what it would take for her to return.

"It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?'" the Glamorous star said on The View.

"And I went, 'Hmmm… let me get creative."

What are your thoughts on the big return?

Are you excited?

Do you think it will be a mistake?

Hit the comments.

Catch new episodes of And Just Like That Season 2 on Thursdays, only on HBO Max.

