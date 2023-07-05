Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Harry Potter Reboot Series, and Reveals Whether He Would Return

at .

Ever since news broke that Max was working on a Harry Potter TV series, there have been various questions from the fans of the novels and movie series.

One of the biggest questions has surrounded whether any of the actors from the movie series would return in any capacity.

Given that the project is a reboot, we're inclined to believe any such return would be with the caveat that they would be taking on new roles.

Daniel Radcliffe US Premiere Of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Brooklyn

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular wizard from 2001 to 2011 in the big-screen adaptations, has weighed in on his potential return, and it's not good news for fans.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh, and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," Radcliffe explained in an interview with Comicbook.com.

Daniel Radcliffe attends the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival

"So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way," he added.

"But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world, and I'm very excited to have that torch passed."

"But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

The series has been rumored for years; many thought it would never materialize.

Fortunately for fans that want it, the streaming service confirmed the show was in the works earlier this year.

Daniel Radcliffe, wearing custom Weird Vans sneakers, poses backstage at Let's Get WEIRD

"The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for," Max teases.

"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years."

"Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

It does sound interesting, but with the movies and books widely regarded by fans, it's hard to imagine a series managing to tell stories we don't know anything about.

Daniel Radcliffe Attends WarnerMedia Upfront

Time will tell, but we're unsure how this will play out.

What are your thoughts on this TV news?

Do you think any of the other cast members should return from the movie?

Hit the comments.

Cliffhangers That Made Our Jaws Drop to The Floor
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch June 3, 2023
What to Watch the Week of May 20, 2023
What to Watch April 29, 2023
What to Watch April 22, 2023
What to Watch April 15, 2023
What to Watch April 8, 2023

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Harry Potter Reboot Series, and Reveals Whether He Would Return