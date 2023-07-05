Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Harry Potter Reboot Series, and Reveals Whether He Would Return

Ever since news broke that Max was working on a Harry Potter TV series, there have been various questions from the fans of the novels and movie series.

One of the biggest questions has surrounded whether any of the actors from the movie series would return in any capacity.

Given that the project is a reboot, we're inclined to believe any such return would be with the caveat that they would be taking on new roles.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular wizard from 2001 to 2011 in the big-screen adaptations, has weighed in on his potential return, and it's not good news for fans.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh, and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," Radcliffe explained in an interview with Comicbook.com.

"So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way," he added.

"But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world, and I'm very excited to have that torch passed."

"But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

The series has been rumored for years; many thought it would never materialize.

Fortunately for fans that want it, the streaming service confirmed the show was in the works earlier this year.

"The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for," Max teases.

"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years."

"Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

It does sound interesting, but with the movies and books widely regarded by fans, it's hard to imagine a series managing to tell stories we don't know anything about.

Time will tell, but we're unsure how this will play out.

What are your thoughts on this TV news?

Do you think any of the other cast members should return from the movie?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.