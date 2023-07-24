Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 7-24-23: Whtiley Finally Gets Caught...and So Does Someone Else!

Who else cheered at the clip of Paulina slapping Whitley?

While there are too many catfights in Salem, if anyone deserves it, it's Whitley. Her scheme to kidnap Abe and live with him as his wife tormented viewers as much as it did the characters.

That clip in the police station means that it will be over by the end of Days of Our Lives during the week of 7-24-23, and some other lies may also be exposed. Hallelujah!

Spoilers say that Whiltey will have a complete mental health breakdown before this ends.

This is typical for Days of Our Lives. The writers love to bring things to a boiling point only for someone to save the day in the nick of time. That person could be Jada, Eli, Steve, or John this time, depending on who gets to that apartment first.

Whitley already seemed to think she actually was Paulina and attempted to kill Lani to get her out of the way of continuing the delusion. What might she do to Abe if he continues to challenge her claims?

Marlena might be among the rescuers, which would be great news since she's a world-renowned psychiatrist. Maybe she can talk Whitley down from whatever she has planned.

Of course, this scenario would include yet another wrongheaded depiction of people with mental health issues as scary and dangerous, but at least Marlena would be used correctly!

It ends peacefully since Whitley's taken to the police station for that long-awaited confrontation with Paulina.

Lani's part in this may be heartbreaking.

According to spoilers, she receives an antidote to the poison she's been given and awakens lucid enough to convince Eli that Abe is alive. However, she's due back at prison and will likely be dragged away by the US Marshal before her father gets the treatment he needs to recognize her.

Meanwhile, another secret comes out in the worst possible way shortly before a double wedding, while one Salem schemer panics when she thinks she's about to be caught.

To find out who and what, please check out our complete list of Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 7-24-23.

Marlena learns Abe is alive just as Whitley begins having a mental breakdown.

The official spoiler says Whitley has a break from reality.

She's had a very fragile relationship with the real world for months, but now she's likely completely lost in delusion and convinced that she's Paulina, she's married to Abe, and her stuffed cats are alive.

Marlena saving the day with this would also give the psychiatrist a mini-redemption arc since her "treatment" of Whitley while possessed by the Devil likely worsened this situation.

Chad opens up to Theo while Alex again visits Stephanie.

Doesn't Alex own any shirts?

This feels like a repeated beat, and this scenario wasn't much fun the first time!

Hopefully, Theo gives Chad some good advice about how to deal with their intrusive neighbor. He may have difficulty with social cues because of his autism, but he also lived in a similarly dramatic situation with Claire, Ciara, Joey, and Tripp. So he might have some insight into how to deal with this maturely.

Sloan chooses a strange confidant during a significant step forward in the baby drama.

The specialist EJ hired not only gets some screen time but inadvertently ruins Sloan's plan by suggesting EJ get genetic testing done.

Ostensibly, the testing is to determine the likelihood the baby has any serious genetic diseases, probably because Nicole is over 40. It's also a great plot device to get the fake DNA story moving.

Not to worry, though -- Sloan will find out and mess with the results. Salem DNA tests are never accurate, which is par for the course.

Leo tries to support Gwen even though Dimitri seems more interested in him.

This is one disastrous secret that will come out sooner than expected.

Dimitri and Gwen are set to be married at the same time as Gabi and Stefan. But Salem weddings never go as planned, and this one is particularly problematic.

Spoilers say Gwen will find provocative texts from Dimitri on Leo's phone. Will she dump her best friend and proceed with the wedding, or kick them both to the curb?

Sloan panics that her secret is about to come out.

After learning that EJ is undergoing genetic testing, Sloan'll freak out. Don't let that clip in the spoiler video of Eric confronting her fool you. It's way too early for that; it's probably a panic-fueled dream.

Further spoilers suggest Sloan will mess with the DNA test results to protect her secret.

Enough of this silly trope! DNA results are so frequently wrong that it doesn't make sense that anyone trusts the lab at this hospital.

Whitley finally gets caught!

As mentioned above, Lani'll go back to prison before she can talk to Abe outside of Whitley's presence. Maybe she'll end up cellmates with Whitley!

Whitley belongs in Bayview with Harris, which could also be interesting.

But first, she'll get the slap from Paulina that we all wish we could jump through our TVs to give her.

Gabi and Stefan learn they are about to get married at the same time as Dimitri and Gwen.

Gabi is not likely to want her wedding day derailed by having to share it with Gwen or Dimitri, but Stefan may agree to a double wedding to keep his enemies close.

However, Gwen may not get married, which will solve Gabi's problem.

If she has any self-respect, she'll dump the guy who was only using her to get inheritance money while secretly bedding her best friend. But Gwen might decide to go along with it in exchange for a money cut, so this could go either way.

Rafe tells Jada he's ready to go public with their relationship.

Rafe's already suffered the consequences of getting caught, so why not?

Jada may not be ready, though. She's a relatively private person who recently got out of a relationship that fell apart after she decided to terminate an unwanted pregnancy.

Could this become a source of friction between these two?

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekday mornings at 6/5c.

