Law & Order Season 23: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything Else You Need to Know

It's hard to imagine Thursday nights without Law & Order.

Although the series that kicked off the franchise ceased production in 2010, it came back to life with all new episodes during the spring of 2022, and it's been an NBC staple ever since.

Fortunately, we don't have to worry about it going off the air yet; NBC renewed it for a 23rd season in April 2023. Check out everything we know so far about Law & Order Season 23, and be sure to bookmark this page so that you'll always have the most up-to-date info!

Unlike the other two series in the franchise, Law & Order focuses more on plot than character-driven stories, although that has changed somewhat in recent years.

The series has drifted away from its Dragnet-like focus on the case of the week, most notably on Law & Order Season 22 Episode 22 when McCoy went up against his daughter, who defended a man who assassinated a Senator after the legislator declined to support a gun control measure.

This finale left viewers with plenty to talk about. The case was controversial, involving questions related to the mass shooting crisis, when being pushed too far is a legitimate defense, and whether the perp's actions made any sense.

Viewers also loved the rift between McCoy and his daughter, which seemed to go well beyond this one case, and are hoping for more when Season 23 begins.

Cosgrove and Shaw's partnership has become one of the series' more popular pairings of detectives, too, leaving many viewers hopeful that both characters will return when Law & Order does.

Rather than keeping you in suspense for another minute, let's talk about what we know so far about Law & Order Season 23!

Is Law & Order Returning?

Although the flagship series was not the most popular of the three Law & Order series, NBC renewed it in April 2023, along with the rest of the franchise and the One Chicago shows.

That means that Dick Wolf will continue to dominate the airwaves three nights a week -- and Law & Order will continue to kick off the Thursday night block of shows.

There may be cast changes ahead due to budget cuts, but there WILL be a Season 23, so there's plenty to celebrate!

Law & Order Season 23 Storylines

Storylines are more difficult to predict for Law & Order than for other series in the franchise.

Although the significant characters sometimes have to deal with family or personal crises, this series focuses more on the week's crime than on the characters' home lives.

However, there are some specifics to watch out for. We can expect controversial stories based on real-life events, especially if they can offer commentary on social issues.

Racism has been an important and consistent theme since Law & Order Season 21; the series will continue to examine how race-based prejudice affects civilians and cops.

The strongest episodes have personal stakes for the detectives or prosecutorial team.

Hopefully, we'll have more stories such as the ones where a bunch of racist uniformed officers targeted Shaw, Cosgrove struggled with growing older, or Dixon had to face a past failure to solve a current case.

There will likely be conflicts of interest on the prosecutorial side as well.

Price and Maroun have dealt with their biases while trying cases; there's no reason that shouldn't continue. They may also continue to butt heads with each other or with McCoy.

In the past, Law & Order has leaned more toward the side of Price winning almost every trial, no matter how impossible it seemed, but before the reboot, the prosecutors weren't always so lucky.

So far, there's been no word about which way Law & Order Season 23 will go with this issue, but we're hoping for more ambiguity around who will win each case.

Who Is Part of the Law & Order Season 23 Cast?

Although there are perpetual rumors that Sam Waterson could leave Law & Order, so far, all primary cast is slated to return.

However, characters may appear less frequently because of budget cuts that showrunners agreed to in order to secure the renewal.

It's not clear how this will work, given that the show's usual format involves Cosgrove and Shaw investigating the case under Dixon's supervision for the first half of the episode, followed by Price and Maroun working under McCoy to prosecute the arrestee

In any case, here's who is coming back as of now:

Law Enforcement Side

Jeffrey Donovan as Detective Frank Cosgrove

Mechad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw

Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon

Connie Shi as Detective Violet Yee

Prosecutorial Side

Hugh Dancy as EADA Nolan Price

Odelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun

Sam Waterson as DA Jack McCoy

You can also expect various actors to recur as defense attorneys and judges. The Law & Order franchise also tends to employ Broadway actors who are in between plays, so many faces familiar to those who go to the theater often may pop up as witnesses or suspects.

Is Anthony Anderson Returning to Law & Order?

Anthony Anderson left the cast at the end of Law & Order Season 21; currently, he has no plans to return either full-time or as a guest star.

When Will Law & Order Season 23 Premiere?

NBC planned for Law & Order Season 23 to premiere sometime in the early fall. However, the WGA writers' strike is ongoing, and as of July 13, 2023, SAG-AFTRA actors are also on strike.

Barring the unlikely possibility that these strikes are settled quickly, Law & Order and other fall shows will have delayed premieres, which would mean a midseason premiere for Law & Order and other NBC scripted shows.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In Law & Order Season 23?

We don't know for sure how many episodes there will be.

NBC ordered 22 episodes when the series was renewed. However, if the season is delayed due to the strikes, it may result in fewer episodes this year.

Is There a Trailer for Law & Order Season 23?

Not yet, but we will post one as soon as it's available!

How Can I Watch Law & Order Season 23?

When the new season begins, new episodes will air on NBC on Thursdays at 8/7c. If you can't watch live, you can stream each new episode the following day on Peacock.

Alternatively, you can watch Law & Order online on TV Fanatic soon after each episode airs.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.