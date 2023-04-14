Despite Renewals, One Chicago and Law & Order Fans Will See Less of Their Favorite Characters

Fans of the six Dick Wolf shows on NBC were given good news this week.

The One Chicago and Law & Order franchises will continue on the network for the 2023-24 season.

However, Deadline reported Thursday that the renewals were made with the caveat that cast members will appear in fewer episodes.

It's a big blow considering these shows are some of the most-watched on the small screen, but it's also a signal of the changes in economics on broadcast TV nowadays.

With ratings slipping, the ad business is not as lucrative, meaning that cuts must be made to keep the shows on the air.

In this instance, the Dick Wolf shows will find that some of their favorite cast members will be missing from specific episodes.

As of this writing, Chicago Fire, Med, PD, Law & Order, and Law & Order: SVU are all set to have 22 episodes next season.

Law & Order: Organized Crime has been cut to 13 episodes as the show undergoes a revamp under its fifth showrunner.

There's a good chance the Christopher Meloni-led drama will be virtually unaffected by this pact because it is set to run for less time.

Also possibly getting a pass is Mariska Hargitay, the glue that holds Law & Order: SVU together.

But the other series regulars will be missing more episodes than usual.

Typically, cast members take pay cuts when shows are no longer financially lucrative, as evidenced by the cast of Blue Bloods securing a Season 14 renewal with some cuts.

However, NBC, Universal Television, and Wolf Entertainment's tactic means the cast can still be paid their per-episode fees, but they might be in fewer episodes.

Negotiations are underway because the creatives of the series will have to consider this when mapping out arcs for next season.

The news is undoubtedly surprising because, as we said, these shows are among the most-watched on TV.

What are your thoughts on the decision?

Would you prefer more episodes without some cast members or fewer episodes in each season overall?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.