Love Is Blind Creator on Botched Live Reunion: 'I Lost My Mind'

Love is Blind has been a bonafide success for Netflix since its launch in 2020.

The show's success was highlighted earlier this year when a live reunion special was marred by technical difficulties, leading to uproar from passionate fans who lit up social media with criticism.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the reality tv hit's creator Chris Coelen opened up about his reaction to the reunion not airing live.

The Lacheys on Love is Blind

"I lost my mind," he told the outlet, adding:

"I was sitting in front of my TV like, 'What is happening? Give me the updates. What's going on?'"

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talen

Coelen said, "it was Netflix's idea to do a live reunion."

"They came to us, and we all had some misgivings about it… So we weren't actually producing it."

"Normally in that situation, I'd be in the control room. I'd be in the host's ear."

"And I wasn't. But I know a lot of people put a lot of effort into it," he added. 

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

"I was sitting in my living room getting updates about what was happening. It was a chaotic night, but I'm an optimist."

Coelen is unsure whether the series will go live again in the near future.

"I'd have to think about it and obviously talk to my partners about the real benefit of going live," he said.

"A quick turnaround, sure, but we'd have to analyze if there's a real benefit. And if we were to do it again, I would most likely be there… If you're excited to watch live, why are you excited to watch live?"

Another 'I Do' on Love Is Blind?

"Because you don't want to have spoilers. You want to be there as it happens."

"Does it really matter if it's live or not? Whether that registers with the average audience, I don't know."

Despite the show controversy surrounding the live reunion, Coelen said that the uproar showed "how much significant interest there is in Love is Blind."

"I really appreciated that."

The Pods Are Open on Love is Blind Season 4

Love is Blind is set to return with its fifth season in September.

What are your thoughts on the live snafu?

Hit the comments.

