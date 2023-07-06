Praise Petey: Annie Murphy Leads a Cult in Trailer for Freeform Animated Series

Freeform is tapping into a genre that hasn't aired on the network yet with Praise Petey.

The cabler went public with the trailer for its star-studded new series on Thursday, and it's poised to be a big hit.

"Petey aka Petra begins the series as an NYC' It Girl' with everything figured out, until her well-curated life comes crashing down," the official description reads.

"As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her deceased father gives her a new lease on life – taking over as leader of his small-town cult New Utopia."

"As Petey leans into her new role as a 'girl boss,' she discovers what it means to be a leader and how to find her voice as she tries to modernize her late father's small-town cult."

It's a compelling hook for a series, but we're sure the biggest hook here will be the cast.

Praise Petey is led by Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek), Christine Baranski (The Good Fight), Stephen Root (Barry), John Cho (Star Trek), and Kiersey Clemmons (The Flash).

That's a lot of talent, and if the trailer is any indication, the cast, animation, and plot will make this one of the most-talked-about shows of the summer.

The series comes from Saturday Night Live's Anna Drezen and is executive produced by Bandera Entertainment's Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and Dustin Davis, along with ShadowMachine's Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico (Guillermo del Toro's PINOCCHIO) and Monica Padrick (Central Park).

Praise Petey is produced by Disney Television Studios' 20th Television Animation, with animation by ShadowMachine.

Praise Petey's freshman season will consist of 10 episodes and is set to premiere on July 21, 2023, at 10:00 pm ET, with the first two episodes on Freeform.

Two episodes will drop weekly, with episodes made available on Hulu the day after their broadcast.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on this TV news.

It looks fun!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.