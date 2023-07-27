Suits Debuts on Netflix, Breaks Nielsen Streaming Records in the Process

One of the most popular shows of the last ten years is getting a renaissance thanks to Netflix.

While the USA Network legal drama delivered stellar ratings when it aired on the cable network, the show is still in demand four years after its conclusion.

According to Deadline, the series picked up an incredible 3.1B viewing minutes during the week of June 26 to July 2.

Those numbers include streaming on both Netflix and Peacock, and they're very impressive.

This is the biggest tally for an acquired series on the Nielsen streaming chart, and there's a good chance the numbers could continue to climb.

Suits hit the air in 2011 and was a firm favorite worldwide, with many viewers enjoying the dynamics between the characters on the show.

The jumping-off point found Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a university expellee with a photographic memory, finding his way into an interview for a job at a prestigious law firm.

Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) hires Mike on the spot, despite his lack of college education, and so begins a compelling tale of "Will Mike be caught out?"

Obviously, the series develops quite a bit from that point on, with the show looking completely different by the time Suits Season 9 debuted.

The series also starred Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, and Katherine Heigl.

There's a good chance the show has had this resurgence in popularity, with people tuning in to see the show that helped Markle break through as an actress.

Suits ended its run in September 2019, but Markle was missing from the series finale, having left the show two years earlier.

Suits also birthed a one-and-done spinoff with Torres' character taking center stage in Chicago.

It's unclear whether Netflix plans to bring that show over from Peacock because there's no better time than the present.

