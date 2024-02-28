Suits: LA Casts Lex Scott Davis In Lead Role

We have more intriguing casting news for one of the most highly anticipated series of 2024.

From the moment NBC began developing Suits: LA, fans of the original series have been clamoring for updates about the spinoff.

And some of the information about the cast has received a very mixed response.

But we think this latest report won't be as controversial as some of the news that preceded it.

According to a new report from Variety, Lex Scott Davis is the latest addition to the cast.

Though perhaps not a household name, Davis has an extensive and impressive resume, highlighted by her work in The First Purge, her performance as Toni Braxton in the biopic Unbreak My Heart and her roles on the TV series Training Day and The L Word: Generation Q.

Davis has been cast as Erica Rollins, whom producers describe as “a savvy and strong-willed rising star. Erica works for Ted Black. She’s shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any.”

The news of Davis' casting comes on the heels of the announcement that Arrow star Stephen Amell will be the male lead on Suits: LA.

“Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles," reads the series' official logline.

"His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives."

"All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Fans weren't thrilled with the news of Amell's addition, with some going so far as to say that Suits: LA had failed its first test via lackluster casting.

The feeling among devotees of the original series is that Amell lacks the natural charisma of stars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht, both of whom were a large part of Suits' appeal.

In fairness, to Amell, he's no stranger to semi-comedic roles, and no one has seen a single frame of his work for the Suits spinoff.

In addition to Amell, Suits: LA has cast Josh McDermitt of The Walking Dead fame.

No premiere date has been set for Suits: LA, and since NBC has commissioned a pilot, rather than ordering the show to series, there's still a chance that it might never see the light of day.

But despite the perception that producers are cutting corners in the casting department, we're sure all involved are hoping they have the next big thing on their hands.

What do you think, TV Fanatics? Are you excited for this surprisingly divisive spinoff?

Hit the comments below to let us know.

Tyler Johnson is an Associate Editor for TV Fanatic and the other Mediavine O&O sites. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, cooking, and, of course, watching TV. You can Follow him on X and email him here at TV Fanatic.