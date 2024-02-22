Suits: LA Casts Walking Dead Star Josh McDermitt

Another well-known star is joining 2024's most highly anticipated spinoff!

It was announced today that Walking Dead regular Josh McDermitt has been cast on Suits: LA.

McDermitt, who started out as a standup comic, played Eugene Porter on 85 episodes of the long-running AMC drama.

He joins Arrow star Stephen Amell, who was previously announced as one of the series leads.

As we discussed earlier this week, the casting of Suits: LA has elicited a mixed reaction on social media.

To put it bluntly, some fans are not happy with the idea that the show will be structured around Amell's character.

According to press releases, Amell will play Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who moves to LA to start his own firm, Black Lane Law, specializing in criminal and entertainment law.

Obviously, the intersection of those two areas of the law will make for countless story opportunities.

“His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career," reads the series' official logline.

"Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives," the description continues.

"All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

There's no denying that it's an intriguing premise.

But is Amell the right man to waltz into this beloved franchise and head up his own series? Well, that depends on who you ask.

Some longtime Suits fans feel that Amell lacks the charisma of the original series' leads, Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht.

We were recently reminded of the natural chemistry between Adams and Macht when they starred in a T-Mobile commercial that aired during the Super Bowl.

Suits is also the show that made Meghan Markle a household in the years before she married Prince Harry.

So yeah, to say that the OG cast set a high bar would be putting it very mildly.

McDermitt is an interesting addition, as his comedic chops might help to balance out the gravitas that Amell brought to much of his previous work, including his scowl-heavy work on Arrow and the shortlived Starz wrestling drama Heels.

The two stars who have already joined the series will be fighting an uphill PR battle, as there's already a feeling among many fans that the show has failed its first test with some shoddy casting.

But showrunner and original Suits creator Aaron Korsch has left us pleasantly surprised many times in the past -- and we're confident that he can do so again.

Tyler Johnson is an Associate Editor for TV Fanatic and the other Mediavine O&O sites. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, cooking, and, of course, watching TV. You can Follow him on X and email him here at TV Fanatic.