The Walking Dead Creator Recalls Wanting To Kill Off Rick Early

at .

Almost 13 years after its premiere, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman has stunned fans by revealing that a beloved character was nearly killed off early in the show's run.

During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Robert Kirkman revealed that killing Rick Grimes was very much on the table to deviate from the source material.

"With Walking Dead, I was much younger and much more reckless," he said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

You Can't Kill Them All - The Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 12

"I was an absolute lunatic. I would get in the writers' room and be like, 'Kill Rick Grimes today! I don't care! It'll be funny! People will freak out, and it'll be fun!'"

"The writers were like, 'Robert, you're crazy. We can't do that.'"

Just Throw A Band-aid On It - The Walking Dead Season 9 Episode 5

"But any time there were big changes in The Walking Dead, that's what excited me."

Andrew Lincoln was the focal character of the first nine seasons of the post-apocalyptic drama as Rick Grimes.

Rick was written out at the beginning of The Walking Dead Season 9, but the plan at the time was to have him segue into a trilogy of movies.

Those movies never materialized, and Lincoln will reprise the role of Rick on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which is set to air in 2024.

lincoln 2

The limited series brings Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) back together as they embark on a plan to return to their family and friends.

The series is "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world," according to AMC. "Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were."

"Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living," the logline teases.

"Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors?"

Stop Bleeding All Over That Beautiful Horse, Rick! - The Walking Dead Season 9 Episode 5

"Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

What are your thoughts on the news?

Are you on board with killing Rick?

Hit the comments.

41 TV Characters With Slamming Hot Bods
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

The Walking Dead Quotes

You can breathe. You can blink. You can cry. Hell, they're all gonna be doing that.

Negan

I hope you got your shittin' pants on. Cause you, are about to shit your pants.

Negan

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Photos

Norman Reedus in Paris - The Walking Dead
New Characters in Paris - The Walking Dead
Clemence Posey on Daryl Dixon - The Walking Dead
Daryl's New Mission - The Walking Dead
Daryl Dixon on His Spinoff - The Walking Dead
TWD: Daryl Dixon Photo - The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Videos

The Walking Dead: The Whisperer War Kicks Off in Season 10 Trailer!
The Walking Dead: The Whisperer War Kicks Off in Season 10 Trailer!
The Walking Dead Promo: The Whisperers Make Their Move!
The Walking Dead Promo: The Whisperers Make Their Move!
The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Does Lydia Trust Alpha?
The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Does Lydia Trust Alpha?
  1. The Walking Dead
  2. The Walking Dead Creator Recalls Wanting To Kill Off Rick Early