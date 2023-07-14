The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Sets September Premiere on AMC

With The Walking Dead: Dead City winding down its thrilling freshman season, it's time to look ahead to the next chapter of The Walking Dead franchise.

AMC on Friday revealed a premiere date for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and it's soon.

The Norman Reedus-led spinoff will premiere Sunday, September 10, on the cabler with the first of six episodes.

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why.

The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home.

As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

In addition to Reedus, the series stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.

The Walking Dead spinoff is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival.

AMC have also recently released teasers that showcase a very different sandbox for Daryl.

This new series aims to keep it as a standalone project, serving as a decent access point for new viewers.

"This is probably the closest to a standalone show you will ever get," EP Greg Nicotero explained to Entertainment Weekly.

"The goal isn't just to see Daryl in exotic and new locations, but to explore a wholly different world."

"This is definitely not more of the same. Our show introduces new characters, new themes, and is an exciting extension of the genre that will delight people who love this kind of storytelling and crave more," Nicotero continued.

Recent reports have also suggested that Melissa McBride will be returning since the Carol actress has been spotted on the show's France set.

Rumors suggest that the show is currently filming its second season after landing an unofficial renewal at AMC.

What are your thoughts on this TV news?

Are you ready for this next chapter?

What are your thoughts on heading to Paris?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.