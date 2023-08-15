American Horror Story Season 12 Premiere Date Revealed

Once upon a time, there was plenty of buzz for American Horror Story.

In recent years, falling ratings and a lack of interest from viewers have led to many people being unaware the show is still going on.

FX went public with the news this morning that American Horror Story Season 12 will premiere Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

The network has also revealed that the new chapter, subtitled "Delicate," will air in two parts.

It's unclear at this stage what the split will be, but this is a different rollout strategy for the series.

American Horror Story Season 11 aired two episodes back-to-back each week, but the split season strategy has probably been employed here due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Earlier in the series' run, the show did employ a split-season strategy.

Hopefully, the midseason finale will have enough drama to tide fans over until the back half of the season debuts.

Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevigne are set to star in American Horror Story Season 12.

As previously reported, Halley Feiffer will be writing/showrunning Season 12, and the season will be based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition.

Kardashian's casting is sure to drum up some interest in the series.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Ryan Murphy previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture."

Beyond the above details, all we know is that The Resident's Matt Czuchry is starring in an undisclosed role.

American Horror Story typically keeps plot details under wraps until transmission, so it's a bit of a surprise we already know some details.

We may get another promo in the lead-up to the premiere, but at least we have some key art, too.

What are your thoughts on the show airing in two parts?

Are you excited?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch American Horror Story online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.