Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Episode Count, and Everything Else You Need To Know

It's not news that Bob Hearts Abishola is one of broadcast TV's finest comedies.

In recent years, fresh ideas are hard to come by, but this CBS comedy has delivered four solid seasons, and we can't wait to see what's in store for Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5.

Has Bob Hearts Abishola Been Renewed for Season 5?

Yes, Bob Hearts Abishola scored an unsurprising renewal in January, well ahead of the bulk of the scripted offerings on the broadcast networks.

It was a relief for fans, but the renewal was a no-brainer.

The show was relatively stable year-to-year, a big factor in decisions nowadays.

As the numbers on the broadcast networks dive, steady is the new up, and Bob Hearts Abishola has always been a reliable performer.

Who is in the cast of Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5?

While the series has been renewed, there will be a significant shift in the storytelling department.

Deadline revealed in April that Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku were the only series regulars returning for Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5.

Let that sink in because it's pretty unbelievable. CBS has demoted the other 11 series regulars to recurring status for the new season.

Christine Ebersole (Dottie), Matt Jones (Douglas), Maribeth Monroe (Christina), Vernee Watson (Gloria), Shola Adewusi (Auntie Olu), Barry Shabaka Henley (Uncle Tunde), and Travis Wolfe Jr. (Dele) are among those demoted.

Bayo Akinfemi (Goodwin), Anthony Okungbowa (Kofo), Saidah Arrika Ekulona (Ebunoluwa), and Gina Yashere (Kemi) have also been demoted.

According to several reports, CBS offered the 11 cast members five episode guarantees for the fifth season.

For some of the actors, this could change based on the trajectory of the storytelling and actor availability.

Allegedly, the 11 can appear on other projects while working on Bob Hearts Abishola, as long as they give the show time to remove them from the narrative for a pre-determined amount of time.

Obviously, it's not the news you expect to hear that only two of 13 series regulars are returning, but it seems to be the new normal for the broadcast networks.

With numbers dropping, budgets naturally have to come down, but it's hard not to think about how this decision will affect the show's quality.

The term "don't fix what isn't broken" springs to mind here.

How Will Bob Hearts Abishola Explain the Mass Cast Exodus on Season 5?

At the end of Bob Hearts Abishola Season 4, Abishola learned she was accepted to the John Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

This created some uncertainty for her and Bob as the latter changed his mind about wanting to move to a new state.

"What are we going to do?" Abishola said to her husband.

"I have no idea," Bob replied. "But whatever happens, we're going to be fine…."

It's clear the cliffhanger was crafted with the cast changes in mind, so there's a good chance the new season will kick off with our favorite characters in a new location.

Maybe it will be the case that they'll return home here and there, and perhaps the others will visit them as they adjust to a new way of life.

It seems like the easiest way to explain the significant changes, right?

How Many Episodes Have Been Ordered for Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5?

When CBS picked up Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 in January, it was expected to be for a full season.

Unfortunately, Deadline went on to reveal that just 13 episodes have been ordered.

If the number doesn't change, it will be the shortest season of the series to date.

We're happy to get more episodes of this excellent series, but it's bittersweet knowing the plan is for a truncated season.

Has Bob Hearts Abishola Been Canceled?

Usually, the end is in sight when shows say goodbye to cast members and secure lower-than-usual episode orders.

Sadly, we may be heading into the last-ever episodes.

Deadline revealed at the time that the cast had been cut that there was conflicting information about whether the show was ending with Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5.

The outlet is a reputable source, so it certainly sounds like there's a chance the show is entering its final episodes.

When Will Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 Premiere?

The first four seasons aired on CBS in the fall, but with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there's truly no telling when the show will return.

Our best guess is that fresh episodes will arrive in 2024, but this is assuming a fair deal is reached for the actors and writers before the end of 2023.

When it does premiere, we should expect the show to retain its Monday timeslot because the show has performed well alongside The Neighborhood.

Is There a Trailer for Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5?

No. There is no promotional footage... at all.

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the episodes haven't even been written or filmed.

This will probably be a long process, but we'll keep you updated with all the changes.

