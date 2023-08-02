Bob Hearts Abishola Star Reacts to Mass Cast Exodus: “We Are Disappointed”

There will be some big changes whenever Bob Hearts Abishola returns for its fifth season on CBS.

That much we've known for a few months, ever since it was revealed that only Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku will return as series regulars.

While fans were left in shock hearing that much of that most of the show's cast had been demoted, Bayo Akinfemi wasn't that surprised.

"It was a bit surprising, for all of 10 seconds," Akinfemi, who plays Goodwin, explained to The New York Times.

"We are disappointed, but we also understand at the end of the day [that] it's a business."

The move is said to be a cost-cutting measure as the economics of broadcast TV continue to be challenged amid lower ratings.

Losing 11 series regulars is enough to change any show, so there's no telling what will become of the much-loved comedy.

Christine Ebersole (Dottie), Matt Jones (Douglas), Maribeth Monroe (Christina), Vernee Watson (Gloria), Shola Adewusi (Auntie Olu), Barry Shabaka Henley (Uncle Tunde), Travis Wolfe Jr. (Dele), Bayo Akinfemi (Goodwin), Anthony Okungbowa (Kofo), Saidah Arrika Ekulona (Ebunoluwa), and Gina Yashere (Kemi) have all been guaranteed five episodes apiece next season.

There is the possibility they will get more episodes, but the guarantees are to allow the cast to know how many episodes is the minimum they will get.

The shocking Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 finale aired in May and concluded with Abishola learning of her acceptance to the John Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

The titular couple pondered their future, with Bob changing his mind about being open to moving.

"What are we going to do?" Abishola wondered.

"I have no idea," Bob replied. "But whatever happens, we're going to be fine…."

Such a cliffhanger left fans wondering what would happen next, but from a storytelling standpoint, moving the pair to another state will help explain why much of the show's cast is not on screen.

There's no telling when the show will return, but it's hard not to worry about its future.

The series has been such a success because the cast was A+, so this big change could hinder the show's prospects.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Bob Hearts Abishola will return to CBS in 2024.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.