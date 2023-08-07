Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 8-07-23: Chanel Turns Toward Johnny, But Is He Headed For Yet Another Love Triangle?

Whenever Chanel's in trouble, she turns to Johnny.

The last couple of times this happened, he stood up Wendy to comfort his ex, which is one of the reasons that Wendy chose Tripp. But now, Johnny's free to be with Chanel as much as he wants.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 8-07-23 suggest that Johnny and Chanel will have another close moment, but it's hard to trust that their third try will be the charm.

With or without Chanel, Johnny can't seem to stay away from torturous love triangles. Both Wendy and Chanel made him wait while they debated whether to choose him or someone else, only for him to end up the loser.

Will Johnny/Chanel 3.0 (assuming it happens) be any different?

It seems clear sailing for these two, but Chanel and Talia recently had a friendly dinner that looked more like a date.

Although Talia allegedly isn't attracted to women, she stammered through asking Chanel to have a meal with her, and the two appeared to be getting closer. Would anyone be surprised if romance is in the air?

Days of Our Lives loves its triangles; we have too many to count on-screen, and with Sarah returning, we're probably adding one more!

But it would be especially sucky for Chanel to be torn between Johnny and Talia.

Chanel hasn't wanted to give Johnny another chance romantically because he broke her heart when the Devil possessed him and made him dump her. But that's less bad than Talia sabotaging Chanel's business, poisoning several prominent Salemites while under Colin's influence. Colin's behavior almost led to Chanel and Paulina's deaths and caused Abe's amnesia. If Chanel is more willing to forgive Talia for her part in that than Johnny for dumping her when he literally couldn't help it, something is seriously wrong with her values! Enough already! There's no point to these continual triangles; if Johnny and Chanel are meant to be together, they must realize it already. Otherwise, there's no payoff. Check out the complete list of Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 8-07-23 to learn about some significant movement in another triangle, who Harris will run into next at Bayview, and more.

Maggie learns Sarah is pregnant while Xander proposes to Chloe.

Who didn't see this coming?

Just as Xander pops the question, Maggie learns Sarah's secret: she's pregnant with Xander's baby.

Although Sarah begs Maggie not to tell her ex-lover that he's a father-to-be, this secret can't stay hidden for much longer. And with Xander set to marry Chloe, would it surprise anyone if Sarah goes into labor at the wedding?

Gwen discovers Leo is hiding a lover.

It's far too soon for Gwen to discover her new husband is the man sharing Leo's bed. She'll probably realize Leo is hiding SOMEONE but have no idea who.

Her stupidity compounds Gwen's heartbreak.

Why can't she see through Dimitri and Leo's strange behavior, especially since neither tries to be discreet?

Chanel's bakery runs into trouble.

Ugh. Acting Mayor Rawlings is up to no good.

He wants to rid the town of Chanel and Paulina, though he doesn't seem to be concerned with people who actually commit crimes. He's likely behind whatever trouble Chanel comes face-to-face with.

Abe had better hurry up and get his memory back so he can resume his mayoral duties and stop this guy from ruining Salem!

Kayla counsels Abe.

Maybe some conversations with Kayla will help spark Abe's memory.

There are no better people for him to be around than Steve and Kayla. Kayla's been through this twice. She's been in Paulina's position, desperate for Steve to recall his true identity and their great love.

At least Abe doesn't think he's a bad guy whose mission is to destroy the woman who loves him! But that's small comfort if someone doesn't break through his emotional block soon.

Harris runs into Ava, who seems to know him.

Unlike Eve, Ava never had an on-screen love story with Harris. But she seems to know him -- how?

Megan had been working on brainwashing Harris for years, so did Ava see him in a resurrection chamber while she was recovering from her miraculous return to life?

Or is she only pretending to know him so that she can be the next woman to manipulate him into bad behavior?

Johnny comforts Chanel after she gets more bad news.

Chanel seems to be a walking Shakespearean tragedy. Every time Johnny sees her, she's crying about something.

These tears better lead somewhere good this time.

This beat is way overplayed. Chanel needs something other than depression in her life and friends besides Johnny to lean on.

Shawn has mixed feelings after returning to work.

Spoilers say Shawn has a new job. This makes sense -- even in Salem, can they really put a cop who was suspended for drunken behavior back on active duty right away?

The police department is short-staffed, but still.

Please tell us Shawn is not the new Commissioner! That would explain his mixed feelings, but that's the sort of thing that can only happen in Salem and is too ridiculous to be believed.

Justin has sad news for Alex.

Long-time fans were heartbroken when news broke of John Aniston's death. Since Days of Our Lives films so far ahead of broadcast, his November passing could only be adequately addressed on-screen months later.

According to spoilers, Victor's plane will disappear, and he will be said to have died in a crash. Justin will bring this news to Alex this week.

We'll see how this plays out. It could be the brilliant ending Victor Kiriakis deserves or a silly exit that's not worthy of the character.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics. Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and tell us what you think about these spoilers!

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekday mornings at 6/5c.

