Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 8-21-23: As Victor's Tribute Continues, Another Couple Faces Potentail Tragedy

If anyone deserves a huge send-off, it's Victor Kiriakis.

In his 35 years in Salem, the once-formidable mob boss touched almost everyone's life, not always positively. And now that Days of Our Lives has caught up with John Aniston's real-life death, the memorial to Victor has taken several days and is set to stretch into the new week!

As Nicole remembers her tumultuous relationship with Victor on Days of Our Lives during the week of 8-21-23, Eric and Sloan face potential heartbreak elsewhere: Sloan may have a miscarriage.

Nicole's relationship with Victor was fraught with drama.

Notably, she enlisted Jan Spears to electrocute him in the bathtub, a plan that failed when Victor survived. Over the years, the two were often enemies, and Victor interfered with her relationships with people he cared about -- namely Daniel and Brady.

But will her trip down memory lane also include when she ran Kristen off the road and Victor offered her any help she needed to get out of trouble? Victor was always willing to temporarily put aside his hatred when they had a common enemy!

Nicole's flashbacks will probably illustrate another side to Victor. But will she be as balanced and mature in her assessment of him as Kate, who also realized there was both love and hate between her and Victor?

Meanwhile, Eric and Sloan have a potential tragedy of their own to deal with.

Spoilers say that Sloan will experience cramping and other signs of miscarriage just as she's about to confess the truth to Eric about Nicole's baby.

While in real life, stress doesn't cause miscarriages (that's a myth), losing a baby due to being upset and nervous is one of those scientifically inaccurate tropes that pop up constantly on soap operas. And Sloan certainly fits that bill. She's been panicking for weeks about substituting her DNA for Eric's when Nicole had a paternity test done and freaked out more when she learned that EJ is not a genetic match. Telling Melinda didn't help put her mind at ease since she couldn't trust that Melinda would keep her secret. And now, the cramping will occur as Sloan prepares to confess the truth to Eric. Talk about stress levels! Spoilers don't clarify whether Sloan suffers a miscarriage, but if she does, you can be sure she'll steal Nicole's baby. Please scroll down to check out the rest of our Days of Our Lives spoiler photos.

Melinda asks Sloan for help with a legal matter.

What legal matter?

The only possibility I've thought of is that Melinda wants to know how to date Li while still prosecuting him.

Come on, Melinda. You're smart enough to know the answer to that. Recuse the case or end the relationship. It's that simple.

Nicole reflects on her time with Victor.

Nicole probably had the worst relationship with Victor of anyone in Salem.

Victor and Nicole have both been characters that viewers love to hate. But they were far from soulmates.

Of course, Nicole is talking with EJ, who is also supposedly a reformed bad boy, so he may encourage her to see Victor in a different light.

Shawn blames himself for Victor's death.

Ugh. This is the worst story to come out of Victor's death.

Shawn could instead help investigate what Victor was doing when his plane went down, but no.

He has to run to the nearest bar and get drunk. As a bonus, he recently made an enemy out of Acting Mayor Rawlings, his boss.

I think we can all guess where this is leading.

Xander comes face-to-face with pregnant Sarah.

According to spoilers, Xander will initially realize the baby is his but back down when Sarah lies about that.

Since Xander pretended to be the father of Sarah's last baby, he should see through this quickly, but his judgment is likely clouded by grief.

If Sarah and Xander argue, it could be an opportunity for another Victor flashback, as Victor and Xander conspired to switch babies when Sarah's died and Kristen's lived.

Sloan and Eric face a scare together.

Spoilers don't make clear whether this is a scare or a tragedy. That's probably deliberate; they don't want to give away whether Sloan is having a miscarriage.

Likely, she isn't having one, at least not yet. Eric's in the room with her when she has her exam, so she wouldn't be able to pull off faking her pregnancy if she loses the baby now.

This is likely a false alarm that leads to an actual miscarriage later so that Sloan can keep scheming to keep Eric.

Marlena and Roman remember Victor.

These should be some exciting flashbacks!

In recent years, the Marlena interaction that sticks most in my mind is when Victor tricked her into helping him broadcast Kristen's rape of Eric at Brady's wedding.

But Roman and Marlena have been in Salem for years and were once a supercouple. Flashbacks of older scenes with Victor, especially ones many viewers aren't familiar with, should be fun.

Harris calms Ava's fears.

Every time Ava's on-screen, I wish Days of Our Lives had revisited Harris' past relationship with troubled then-teenager Eve Donovan.

Instead, he appears headed for romance with Ava, who always loses it when she gets jealous. Bad idea!

And according to spoilers, Harris offers Ava support when her reliability is questioned. Ava may be hallucinating again or afraid she'll never be trusted or seen as sane.

Philip surprises Kate!

Kate was reluctant to call Philip because he could be arrested if he came to Salem.

But it would be wrong not to include Philip in Victor's memorial, so I'm thrilled he's back.

Philip will also come face-to-face with Chloe. Maybe he and Chloe can mend their relationship -- after all, she's spent time in a mental institution after losing control out of jealousy too.

That would be ideal, considering that Xander and Sarah are probably end-game, and Philip is a better option for Chloe than Brady.

