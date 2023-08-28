Fanatic Feed: The Irrational Trailer, Interview With the Vampire & Fear the Walking Dead to Stream on Max, and More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, August 28, 2023.

NBC has dropped the official trailer for its upcoming procedural drama, The Irrational, starring The Flash's Jesse L. Martin.

The series follows world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer (Martin) as he lends his unique expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations.

His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior led him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries.

The Irrational is based on best-selling author Dan Ariely's book, Predictably Irrational.

Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi also star.

The promo features plenty of crime-solving goodness that we're sure will land well with the NBC audience.

Many procedurals are off the air due to the WGA and SAG AFTRA strikes, fans will be on the lookout for new shows.

Check out the trailer below. Scroll down for more TV news.

Meanwhile, Transplant Season 3's premiere date has been delayed by a week at NBC.

The medical drama will now return to NBC on Thursday, October 12, at 9/8c.

No reason has been given for the decision to delay the series, but at least it's only delayed by one week.

Transplant fanatics have been waiting years to get up to speed with the new episodes.

Over in the world of streaming, Max will be home to several of AMC's most popular titles for a two-month window.

According to THR, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Dark Winds, Gangs of London, Fear the Walking Dead, Killing Eve, A Discovery of Witches, and Ride with Norman Reedus will be made available at no extra cost to Max subscribers.

AMC+ Picks on Max will launch on September 1 and run through October 31.

It's certainly different, but it isn't too different from what HBO has been doing with Netflix lately.

Shows like True Blood and Ballers are showing up on the streaming platform.

"AMC Networks makes great shows, and our goal is to bring these shows to as many people as possible, in ways that best serve viewers," said AMC's Dan McDermott in a statement.

"This promotional arrangement with Warner Bros. Discovery is a terrific opportunity to serve up some of our most popular and critically acclaimed programming to millions of Max subscribers in the U.S. for two full months."

"Subscribers turn to Max to find a deep and diverse selection of stories for the whole household," said Meredith Gertler, executive VP of global content strategy, planning & analysis for WBD.

"The AMC+ collection pop up is an excellent example of how we can use innovative strategies to add value to our content offering."

