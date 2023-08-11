Found on NBC: Plot, Cast, Premiere Date, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Have you ever wondered how many people are reported missing annually in the U.S.?

The number might shock you, and the shock doubles when you learn how many of those are people of color and how the law and general public treat them.

According to the synopsis of Found, a new drama series coming to NBC this fall, the numbers are astronomical.

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about.

A public relations specialist, who was herself a forgotten one, and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten, missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret.

The stats surrounding missing persons and missing people of color are shocking. When the media reports on missing people, they usually focus on those who meet certain criteria, and while the bias may not be intentional, it is visible.

On Found, Shanola Hampton stars as the public relation specialist who, with her team, comes in when people are desperate to find their loved one in a world that seems fine they remain missing.

Episodes tackle a missing person's case and create wonderful backstories for the main characters. For Shanola Hampton's character, viewers will learn that she was one of these missing and forgotten people, which is why she cares so much.

After a successful search, she celebrates with her team, which usually means media cameras are present. It's the one part of her job she'd rather forego, as the reveal of her dark secret could end her young but precious legacy.

News About Found on NBC

Found had a long journey beginning in 2019 when it was ordered as a pilot episode on ABC, but ultimately the network didn't move forward with the series.

It would finally find a home at NBC when it was picked to series on July 20, 2022, and the network set the show for a midseason premiere on February 19, 2023.

After watching a few episodes of the show, network executives decided to give the show a better chance at performing well, and they moved Found to the fall of 2023.

They ordered more scripts to show their steadfast support, showing great support of the series prelaunch.

Who Is Part of the Found Cast?

The show features a sizeable ensemble.

Shanola Hampton (Shameless) produces and stars as Gabi Mosley. Gabi was once a missing person herself but was found. She is a PR specialist and uses her skills to find missing people. She harbors a secret that would destroy her life.

Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) moves from Chicago Fire to join Gabi's team. He plays the role of Mark Trent, a police officer with whom Gabi has a complicated relationship.

Arlen Escaperta (The Oath) adds to his extensive acting resume the role of Zeke Wallace on Found. Zeke is the team's IT specialist who deals with personal issues.

Karan Oberoi (Counterpart) plays Dhan Rana, Gabi's right-hand man and muscle.

Gabrielle Walsh returns to the small screen after a recurring stint on 9-1-1 as Christopher's teacher to play the role of Lacey Quinn. Lacey is a member of Gabi's team.

Kelli Williams (The Practice, Army Wives) joins Found as Margaret Reed. She is part of Gabi's team but has a specific goal.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Mixed-ish, Pitch) is Sir. Yes, just Sir.

Found is created, executive produced and run by Nkechi Okoro Carol, the mastermind behind All American and All American: Homecoming.

Greg Berlanti is also an executive producer on the show.

When Will Found Premiere?

This year's television calendar has been affected by the double concurrent strikes.

The good news is that even before the strikes, some shows had episodes filmed and ready. Found is one of those shows.

As NBC announced their WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike-proof 2023/2024 schedule, they revealed that Found will begin airing on Thursday, October 3 at 10/9c, right after The Voice.

Is There a Found Season 1 Trailer?

Not exactly.

NBC released a 30-second teaser, but the trailer should arrive soon as we approach the premiere date.

In the teaser, the team can be seen in action as they dive into various situations to try and save a missing person before the clock runs out.

Every team member is seen doing what they do best under Gabi's guidance.

Flashbacks to the past show parts of Gabi's life when she was kidnapped.

You can check out the teaser in the embedded YouTube video.

How Many Episodes Will Found Season 1 Have?

Found Season 1 will have 13 episodes, with a new episode airing every Tuesday from October 3.

Where to Watch Found Online?

Like any other broadcast series, Found will first premiere on NBC, and then the episode will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

It's unclear where else the show will be licensed to stream, but if past indicators hold, you can also buy and watch it on Amazon and Google digital video stores.

Is Found on NBC Any Good?

Based on what we've seen so far, the show is excellent.

It features great characters, performances, and stories.

The stories are quite emotional, but there's also the thrill associated with other NBC procedurals like the One Chicago or Law and Order shows.

We will dive into it with episodic reviews, so be sure to check those out.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on Twitter.