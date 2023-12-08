Station 19's Stunning Last Call Will Include Milestone 100th Episode

To say we are shocked by this stunning cancellation news is an understatement.

For going into seven seasons, Station 19 has carved out a devoted fandom of its own and made a name for itself outside of its flagship series, Grey's Anatomy.

It's the second Grey's Anatomy spinoff to reach massive success, but it's also the second spinoff to conclude before the mothership's run.

Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy shows no signs of slowing down, even with the departure of Ellen Pompeo herself.

There has been a series of shakeups at Disney, as they released several series that have been ultimately canceled as series are coming back into film after the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Station 19 found massive success of its own, tying The Rookie as the number two scripted drama in the demo on ABC right after Grey's Anatomy.

And with that placement alone, it's another of many reasons why the series ending is such a massive shock.

To date, the series has aired 95 episodes, which means that the upcoming and final seventh season will include the milestone 100th installment of this series.

Due to the strikes, we can expect a truncated season, with only ten episodes remaining of the series, when it returns in March.

It hardly seems like enough time to say goodbye to this series or give all the characters we've come to love the proper sendoff they deserve.

However, one can hope that with this news coming in advance, just as the actors have returned to work, we can anticipate something serviceable, even if it doesn't meet the expectations of the fans Station 19 has amassed over the years.

It's better to know that this is the final season ahead of time, even if it is a shortened one, right?

Where we last left things, one of their own had suffered another head injury that could cost him his life.

We spoke with Grey Damon earlier in the year to discuss the finale and what he hoped would happen to his character in the upcoming season.

And now that we know it's the last of the bunch, we have our fingers crossed that this character who has endured a lot of questionable and discombobulated storytelling over the years can finally have something worthwhile of his talent and what he deserves.

Fans of Marina will also desperately want the happiness this couple has deserved after some bumps in the road.

After a long arc during Station 19 Season 6 that saw Maya working through childhood trauma and battling workplace issues, she seems at peace with herself and her marriage.

And given that this is the final season, perhaps the series will retread the family planning arc that went astray during Station 19 Season 5 and give the couple the family they deserve.

Now, more than ever, we deserve to see this loving couple happy with the baby they've worked so hard to bring into their lives.

There is also a matter of where the primary character, Andy, stands now that she's earned the captaincy position after fighting for that type of recognition the entire series.

Fortunately, now that Andy has the gig, it means we no longer have to head into a final season with this particular arc still hanging over everyone's heads and tiring out viewers.

The series also has so much unfinished business to explore regarding the fraught dynamic between former lovers Vic and Theo and Theo's entire personality shift.

Hopefully, this final season will work to redeem the character after he took such a troubling turn.

Vic's aspirations have expanded in various ways, so hopefully, the series will give her more recognition and a strong arc worthy of all she's poured into the station and everyone she cares about and loves.

We also have a lot to explore for Travis, particularly his love life, after his run for mayor came to a close.

Benjamin Warren, the link between Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, has settled happily into his personal and professional life, which makes one wonder what is in store for him and his story moving forward.

The series also has the romance between Sullivan and Natasha to explore deeper and the ramifications of that moving forward.

We're not ready for any of these stories to come to an end anytime soon, and we can't even envision how they'll wrap things up properly.

But it sounds like the powers that be have high hopes for this final season.

"For seven seasons, Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda and Betsy's incredible vision, beloved characters, and compelling storytelling," Craig Erwich, president Disney Television Group, states.

"With Zoanne and Peter at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show's milestone 100th episode."

Last season, Krista Vernoff stepped down from both Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy as showrunner.

In her stead, we head into this final season with Peter Paige and Zoanne Clack leading us into the last episodes.

Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, and Merle Dandridge.

With news of this cancellation, it means that Grey's Anatomy is the only Shondaland series to remain on the network.

The silver lining in all of this is knowing that the series will hit that 100-episode milestone and be perfectly set up for syndication.

The mere thought of the series falling short of that after all the years of hard work put into it would've been devastating.

Station 19 has endured many cast changes and shifting plots over the years, including the devastating departures of Alberto Frezza, Okieriete Onaodowan, Miguel Sandoval, and Brett Tucker.

One thing is for sure: we sincerely hope the entire cast stays intact until the bittersweet end, or this girl might riot!

We're in the finals stretch for this emergency series. It's got a stellar lineup this year, airing Thursdays at 10/9c, capping the evening after the newly acquired hit emergency series, 9-1-1, and its mothership series, Grey's Anatomy.

Check out our Station 19 Season 7 Everything We Know post for more information and updates about the upcoming season.

Over to you, Station 19 Fanatics.

How are you feeling about this shocking news?! Grab your comfort snacks and drinks and commiserate with us in the comments below!

Station 19 will return with its final season on March 14 at 10/9c on ABC.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. She is an insomniac who spends late nights and early mornings binge-watching way too many shows and binge-drinking way too much tea. Her eclectic taste makes her an unpredictable viewer with an appreciation for complex characters, diverse representation, dynamic duos, compelling stories, and guilty pleasures. You'll definitely find her obsessively live-tweeting, waxing poetic, and chatting up fellow Fanatics and readers. Follow her on X.