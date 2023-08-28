Mitchel Musso, Hannah Montana Star, Arrested for Public Intoxication & Theft

Mitchel Musso, best known for appearing on Hannah Montana, was arrested Saturday night.

According to TMZ, the ex-Disney star was arrested after officers responded to a call at a nearby hotel.

Patrons of the hotel claimed the actor "had been acting belligerent ... and where he allegedly stole an item from the food market," the outlet reports.

The police reportedly told TMZ that the item the Musso apparently stole was a bag of chips.

The actor is said to have become verbally abusive before walking off when staff members demanded that he pay for the item in question.

Police found Musso outside the hotel and said he was under the influence.

Furthermore, Rockwall PD told TMZ he had outstanding traffic warrants, contributing to his arrest.

As for the charges, they read as follows:

- Public intoxication

- Theft (under $100)

- Expired registration

- Failure to display a driver's license

- Violating a promise to appear notice.

Mitchel was said to have been released shortly after on a $1,000 bond.

Musso appeared on all four seasons of Hannah Montana as Miley Cyrus' best friend, Oliver.

He returned for the 2009 movie follow-up and went on to star in the DisneyXD series Pair of Kings.

He also lent his voice to Phineas and Ferb.

His most recent credit was one episode of The Rise in 2021 as Chase Wolfson.

Mitchel is also a musician and has released several songs. He returned to music in 2022 after a ten-year hiatus.

Musso marked Hannah Montana's 10th anniversary in 2016.

"When I think of family I think of you girls," he wrote on social media in a post filled with photos of the past.

"Thank you for always being my best and always having my back."

What are your thoughts on the shocking arrest?

Hit the comments.

