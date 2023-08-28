Obliterated: Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig Comedy Gets Netflix Premiere Date

If you're a fan of action-comedy series like FUBAR, then Obliterated could be your next obsession.

Netflix revealed Monday that the Nick Zano (Legends of Tomorrow) and Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf) series would premiere on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

All eight episodes will be available on that date, so we're not getting a split-season situation like YOU and The Witcher.

"Obliterated is a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas," Netflix teases.

"After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake."

"The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.

In addition to Zano and Hennig, Obliterated also stars C. Thomas Howell (SEAL Team), Kimi Rutledge (Shrill), Paola Lázaro (The Walking Dead), Terrence Terrell (B Positive), Alyson Gorske (Shrinking), and Eugene Kim (The Lincoln Lawyer).

The series comes from writers Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, who serve as co-showrunners, executive-producing alongside Dina Hillier.

Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg are also directors.

The first-look photos give us a taste of what to expect from the show, and it looks to be high-stakes fun for viewers.

It seems like the type of show that will resonate with the Netflix audience.

We can envision it on the streamer's Top 10 for weeks on end.

Obliterated joins a stacked fall schedule on Netflix, which includes Virgin River (Season 5), Top Boy (Season 3), Sex Education (Season 4), Love Is Blind (Season 5), The Fall of the House of Usher, and so much more.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.