FUBAR: Arnold Schwarzenegger Action-Comedy Renewed at Netflix

Well, we can file this one under the least surprising TV news of the year.

Netflix has confirmed it is staying in business with Arnold Schwarzenegger with the pickup of FUBAR Season 2.

The series got off the ground running for the streaming service in May, vaulting to the #1 spot in the weekly Netflix Top 10.

Any project featuring the Terminator alum will perform well, and it's because he's a global star.

FUBAR reached the Top 10 in 90 countries worldwide, solidifying its renewal after a decent reaction to the episodes from viewers.

It's unclear when FUBAR season 2 will actually premiere, but it probably won't be in production in the near future.

The WGA strike will delay several projects, so the writing won't resume until a fair deal is reached.

Netflix confirmed FUBAR's fate during the Tudum Global Fan Event, which also included an Elite Season 7 premiere date, a Witcher Sneak Peek, and so much more.

FUBAR dropped all episodes on May 25 and focuses on "A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement," whose life is changed when a shocking family secret comes to the forefront.

"Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action, and humor," the logline adds.

Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel star alongside the Terminator actor.

Before the series debut, Schwarzenegger was vocal about people asking him when he would do another big action comedy like True Lies.

"Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh -- and not just for two hours."

"You get a whole season. It's been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they've been waiting for."

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Are you excited?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.