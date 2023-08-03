The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 10 Review: Bury Your Past

We entertained the idea that Lisa Trammel was innocent at the beginning of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2.

In the middle, that opinion faltered, but towards the end, it became clear she was being framed for murder.

The jury returned a not-guilty verdict on The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 10, which did not come as a surprise given what we saw when witnesses took the stand on The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 8. Conveniently, everyone had something negative to say about Lisa.

Even if Lisa was innocent of the Bondurant murder, she was guilty of another murder, which I realized during The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 5 review. And no, I have never read the books or watched the movie.

I'm not even sure if the series is true to the source material.

When the jury returned the not-guilty verdict, there was cause for celebration as this was a personal case for Mickey -- a lot more than a client's freedom was on the line.

Andrea accepted defeat and even visited Mickey to congratulate him.

Andy has been a delight this season, and she undoubtedly made it much better. Yaya DaCosta's portrayed her with so much elegance she won my heart. Rarely do I find myself drawn to opposing counsel, let alone a prosecutor, in a TV show.

If they ever decide to make a spin-off starring Yaya DaCosta, someone at Netflix should hit me up because I've brainstormed many title ideas, and I think I have landed on something good. Want to hear it?

Mickey: You know, Andy, um, you're a damn good lawyer.

Andrea: Thank you, Haller. So are you.

Andrea was a great lawyer who dealt with facts and didn't stoop too low, even if she made a joke here and there. It was all part of her courtroom theatrics.

Apart from being a smart lawyer, how she adapted on the fly made her a formidable opponent. She knew her competitor well and used Mickey's tricks against him.

If she was prosecuting someone guilty, there was no doubt she would have nailed them.

Lisa, though, was overjoyed to be cleared of murder charges.

But would it have been a huge loss if she went to prison for Bondurant's murder? After all, she was guilty of another murder, and were it not for the fact that truth matters in most instances, she should have gone down for it.

Walter Kim was dead and might never be found.

Lisa and Jeff's relationship was a sore spot, and her reaction to his name when hearing it was always disproportionate. She would go from zero to a hundred quickly; it was concerning.

It was clear in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 5 when Mickey asked about him and when Andrea bought him up in court, and Lisa snapped.

She hated the guy. Even in the messiest of divorces, no one gets that agitated merely at the mention of their name.

In my The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 5 review, I thought Jeff might be dead, and Jeff truly was dead.

And she then planted edible plants over his grave. What would vegans call that?

Izzy: She'd [Lisa] have to be insane.

Lorna: She is. Certifiable.

She hated him so much that she planted what he disliked the most.

Mickey: I've been a lawyer for a long time, Lisa. And I know when something's off. After a while, I knew you didn't kill Mitchell Bondurant, but… just because you're not guilty of something doesn't mean you're innocent of everything.

Lisa: What exactly are you accusing me of?

Mickey: Jeff was going to ruin everything, huh? Until he disappeared. So, where is he, huh?

Lisa: Mickey, don't.

Mickey: Where is he? Where is he?

Lisa: This is insane.

Mickey: He hated cilantro.

The mystery unraveled itself once the Venice Beach noises alerted Mickey that something wasn't right.

That turn of events upset Mickey a lot. He had let a killer into his bed and was willing to ignore all the red flags.

The two major victories we have seen from Mickey have been pyrrhic, but Lisa's hit a little too hard. He won the court case but lost the girl he had liked.

Not even a wedding could uplift his spirits.

Lorna and Cisco's wedding finally happened, and I'm glad it's over. It would have been insufferable to hear them moan about it for another season as if two weren't enough.

With the wedding out of the way, they might give Lorna a more concrete storyline in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3. She is very smart; her talents should not be wasted being Mickey's punching bag.

If there were dues to pay, she's already paid them. Here's to Lorna finally focusing on becoming a lawyer next season.

The wedding was not blown out of proportion but was as happy as any other. It was the perfect way to open Izzy's new studio.

Without Lisa to bring him food or spend time with him in the evenings, and with Hayley having plans of her own, Mickey was left with Legal for company.

But when you see Legal, there is always some advice and a warning.

Mickey. If you sacrifice too much for this job, you'll end up like me. Alone. Divorced. A couple of kids who barely speak to me. You don't wanna be a male spinster, trust me. It's a terrible Hollywood cliché. Legal

We had speculated for a while now that Mickey must have made enemies throughout his career, but we saw that happen during The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2.

If Alex Grant killed Bondurant and got away with it, then Mickey would be in trouble. Bondurant had organized crime ties, and Bondurant's murder was proof that there was nothing he couldn't do to safeguard his business interests.

Mickey hurt those interests by dragging him to court and making him lose the Olympics contract. As Legal said, he will be looking for payback.

And even if not, Mickey will always look over his shoulder, waiting for the other shoe to drop. Case in point, the speeding car. There was a fair chance it was just a bad driver, but Mickey associated it with Grant.

Legal warned about the job, but the advice fell on deaf ears.

With nothing to do for the rest of the night, Mickey took on a new client who would put him face to face with the dead body of another friend of his.

Glory Days's death was sad, but it was also exciting.

In The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 1, we met Russell.

He slithered his way into Mickey's life before revealing he was the one who murdered Martha, and Mickey couldn't do anything about it.

The show had teased Russell since Season 1, and we got a taste of his for the first two episodes of Season 2. And then he went to prison.

I moaned about how disappointing it was the show let a perfectly good villain like Russell go in my The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 2 review, but maybe I was mistaken.

They had a plan all along.

Many people could have killed Glory, but Russell was the first to come to mind.

Was he making a comeback?

The Glory Days' reveal and the arrest of her friend Julian teased what The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 will be about, as Mickey takes on another personal case to help a friend who put her life in danger to help Mickey get away from Russell's fangs.

And even before that, they had known each other for a while.

"Bury Your Past" was a great conclusion to the season, tying up every storyline well and teasing what's to come for Season 3.

What did you think?

Let us know in the comments section.

