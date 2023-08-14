Will Trent Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything Else You Need to Know

It’s challenging adapting a best-selling series into a television series, but Will Trent found the delicate balance.

The series balanced, featuring case-of-the weeks pulled from the novels while developing the characters and their arcs. While not everything was exactly like books, the heart of the characters remained, especially Will and Faith.

When these storylines delved into the emotional backstories, the viewers became more invested and were excited to see what’s next in Will Trent Season 2.

What Were the Highlights of Will Trent Season 1?

In Will Trent Season 1, the series focused on introducing the title character and exploring how Will’s traumatic past in foster care affected his relationships and how he solved cases as a Special Agent in the GBI.

Not many series featured a dyslexic agent, so seeing Will’s hyper-focus on details was fascinating. In the first case in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 1, Will realized that Emma had been kidnapped after witnessing a vicious killer murder her friend.

These clues led them to a suspect and saved Emma’s life. It also led to an uneasy truce between Will and Paul Campano, one of the show's most entertaining recurring stars. He and Will had such a rich history that needs further exploration.

Angie also had a successful emotional arc. The series explored the subtleties of a recovering addict and the dangers of getting involved again while in recovery.

Through flashbacks in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 7, we learned that Angie had been sexually abused in foster care and gotten an abortion. Will had supported her through the ordeal.

Angie later confronted her abuser in the present and had to protect another teenager from him, which triggered many emotions.

While Will and Angie love each other deeply, they carry so much emotional baggage, so it’s uncertain if they’ll work romantically.

Both Faith and Amanda also experienced some character evolvement. Faith Mitchell and Will were opposites initially, but once they opened up, they became close friends.

The series focused on partnerships and perceptions, and Will hated for people to see him differently because of his dyslexia. When Faith got diagnosed with diabetes, and Will was the first to realize it, they suddenly had something in common.

Amanda always seemed like the demanding boss, but once the series explored her backstory when she was a new cop and partners with Evelyn Mitchell, Faith’s mom, it made sense. They witnessed a violent crime they couldn’t solve, which returned to haunt them years later.

Things were different in the 1980s, and female cops were not taken seriously. Amanda couldn’t keep baby Will either as a single African-American woman.

Will Trent Season 2 Renewal Status

On April 19, 2023, ABC renewed Will Trent for a second season. This was unsurprising since the series ranks third among total viewers behind The Rookie and Grey’s Anatomy.

"We're so thankful to our ABC and Hulu fans for joining us on this wild ride and watching Will Trent," Ramon Rodriguez said.

"When we set out to bring the series to television screens, we wanted to do justice to the gritty, thrilling world that Karin Slaughter created with her bestselling book series," Rodríguez continued.

Who Is In the Will Trent Season 2 Cast?

We’re not expecting any changes to the main or recurring cast. We’ll update it as we get news.

Main Will Trent Cast Members

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, a dyslexic Special Agent in the GBI, who had a traumatic past in foster care.

Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, a detective at Atlanta PD, is a recovering addict and Will’s love interest.

Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Will’s partner at the GBI.

Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, Angie’s partner at the Atlanta PD.

Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Faith and Will’s boss at the GBI.

Bluebell the Chihuahua as Betty, the dog Will adopts.

Recurring Will Trent Cast Members

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Campano, an old frenemy of Will’s and Angie’s from foster care.

LisaGay Hamilton as Evelyn Mitchell, Faith’s mom and Amanda’s oldest friend and old partner.

Cora Lu Tran as Nico, a non-binary teen who becomes Betty’s dog walker and moves into Will’s garage.

When Will Trent Season 2 Premiere?

That’s tricky because of the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

It won’t be before midseason 2024 since ABC has planned reality shows in the fall of 2023.

What Storylines Will We See in Will Trent Season 2?

First, the series must deal with the aftermath of Angie’s attack. She survived, but it may be a long road to recovery, and as a recovering addict, that’s even more challenging.

What will Ormewood do in the meantime? Would he get a new partner or help the GBI with cases until Angie returns? He formed a truce with Will by the end of Will Trent Season 1 and became an asset to the team.

Beyond that, the series could explore deepening the relationship between Amanda and Will now that he knows what she sacrificed for him.

The rest of Season 2 is a mystery since they have several novels to pull cases from and then adapt and expand them for television.

Will Will Trent Season 2 Introduce Sara Linton?

Avid fans of the Will Trent book series know that Will’s other significant love interest was Sara Linton from the Grant County series by Karin Slaughter. Sara was a doctor whom he and Faith met on a case involving one of her patients.

Season 2 would be the ideal time to introduce Sara, and rumors about casting her have existed. She was a vital character, and weaving her in now could create an exciting love triangle between her, Will, and Angie.

Will could be torn between his past and the unknown of his future.

Additionally, as the series continues, having doctors’ and medical examiners’ opinions could prove helpful.

Is There a Trailer for Will Trent Season 2?

Since production hasn’t started yet, there is no trailer. We’ll post it here as soon as one becomes available.

Where Can I Watch Will Trent Season 2?

During the summer, ABC has been playing Will Trent Season 1 reruns on Fridays at 8/7c. You can also binge the entire season on Hulu.

When Season 2 premiers, it will play on ABC and Hulu the next day. We’ll update you with the times.

