9-1-1 Chronicles: A Look Back at the Series' Most Impactful Moments

Can you believe we're through six seasons of 9-1-1?

The megahit procedural has been on the airways for quite some time now, accumulating 96 episodes, numerous accolades, and a diehard fandom of ardent supporters.

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and the fight for fair and equitable contracts ongoing, 9-1-1 Season 7 won't air this fall. But that doesn't mean the 9-1-1 chatter has to be put on the back burner.

As the series approaches 100 episodes, a miraculous feat in today's television landscape, we started thinking about some of the best moments throughout the series' run thus far. With so much overall screen time, narrowing down a few key moments was challenging.

There were countless moments to choose from, but this list encompasses the moments that have helped shape both the characters and the series to this point. Make sure to sound off in the comments with anything we may have missed!

Eddie Joins The 118

Looking back, in many ways, 9-1-1 Season 1 feels like a different show from what we're used to seeing now.

The ten episodes were a perfectly fine introduction to the series, but once 9-1-1 Season 2 came around, things felt into place. A lot of that had to do with the arrival of Eddie Diaz.

The 118 didn't feel incomplete during Season 1, and there was definitely room for another family member. Introducing Eddie through Buck's eyes in a slow-motion shot with Salt-N-Pepa's Whatta Man playing was a quintessential moment in 9-1-1 history.

While everyone ogled over Eddie's accomplishments (and other things), Buck was noticeably perturbed that someone was coming in to take his place. But little did he know that said man would be one of the closest people in his life by the end of the episode, and their dynamic would arguably be the series' most popular relationship.

Now, you can't think of the 118 without Eddie Diaz.

What a man, indeed.

Buck Rescues Christopher During The Tsunami

The tsunami arc during 9-1-1 Season 3 will be one of the most ambitious stories ever told in television history.

The stakes were never higher during the natural disaster, and Buck and Christopher found themselves right in the thick of the things when the wave hit during 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 2. Buck did everything he could to protect Christopher, but he was powerless against the onslaught of water, twisting around and fighting to rise to the surface.

When he did rise, he spotted Christopher, and nothing in the world would stop him from getting to him. The pure relief that washed over Buck when he had Christopher in his arms is an image that sticks with you. And the powerhouse performances by Oliver Stark and Gavin McHugh during this hour can not be overstated enough.

The tsunami episodes are filled with incredible sadness, but there's something in that moment that can't help but fill you with an incredible amount of hope.

The 118 Rallies Around Bobby

A deadly plane crash during 9-1-1 Season 1 Episode 4 brings up some harrowing memories for Bobby, who relapsed after 546 days of sobriety.

Following up with their captain, Hen and Buck found Bobby passed out, and they threw him in the shower and lent them their shoulders to lean on when the weight Bobby's carrying was too much for him to bear alone.

Bobby's admission that he needed help was an impactful moment, and it was nice to see Bobby pull Buck and Hen closer instead of pushing them away.

It was a great precursor of what would become a prominent part of the series: found family. Hen and Buck rallied around their captain and their friend, a theme that continues through the 118 to this day.

Bobby & Athena Get Married

When 9-1-1 began, no one could have predicted that Bobby and Athena would be the IT couple of the entire 9-1-1 universe.

But once the two connected and their friendship developed, you could see the sparks begin to fly, and when the two finally went on a date during 9-1-1 Season 1 Episode 10, it felt right.

Their relationship kind of speedruns from that point forward, but it was not without its fair share of ups and downs, though throughout it all, they remained committed to one another and their blended family. Their decision to get married on the fly with the kids was an excellent way to punctuate their relationship during 9-1-1 Season 2.

They had each other, the people they loved, and they had that day. That was all they needed.

Maddie Never Gives Up

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Maddie was a welcome addition to the series when she arrived during the second season. But her arrival was fraught with tension, as we soon learned she was running from her abusive husband, Doug.

9-1-1 Season 2 Episode 13, "Fight or Flight," is one of the most commanding episodes of 9-1-1, the fear palpable throughout as Maddie prepares herself for the fight of her life.

When everything comes to a head in the snow, Maddie has been beaten down literally and figuratively but never gives up. She fights to return to her brother and the man she's falling in love with, and she fights against all those years of torture and abuse.

Watching her and Buck embrace will forever be one of the most moving scenes from the series.

Eddie Rescues Himself From The Well

The series' "Begins" episodes are special and take a break from the typical hour to focus on one of the core characters and dive into their backstories and what makes them who they are.

9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 15 flips between Eddie's past and his present, giving us a front-row seat to all the events that lead Eddie and Christopher to Los Angeles and watching him fight like hell to get back to him when the earth caves in on him during a rescue.

The flashbacks to his time in Afghanistan reveal a hero, a man who did everything he could to save lives and ensure his entire team could go home. And Eddie channels that bravery and his undying love for his son into making it out of the ground alive.

The entire hour is incredible, one of the best "Begins" episodes, and as all Eddie's greatest hits with those he loves flash before his eyes, you're feeling all those moments right along with him and willing him to find his way home once again.

The City Helps Buck In His Time Of Need

When you think back on the series, the storyline surrounding Buck's leg injury and subsequent clots and lawsuit will always be pretty memorable -- and polarizing.

But the jumping-off point for that part of Buck's story began when the ladder truck landed on Buck's leg during 9-1-1 Season 2 Episode 18.

Buck was terrified and in pain, and while the 118 worked hard to free him, there was only so much they could do until the bystanders, who'd been watching all the action play out, rushed in to help lift the truck off Buck in a scene that plays out to be incredibly earnest.

It was a friendly reminder of the good in people who step up to the plate in times of distress and lend a hand to someone who needs it.

Maddie Connects With Those She's Helped

Being a 911 dispatcher inherently comes with its share of heartbreak, and so often, we hear all the first responders talk about the need to take those losses and swallow them so they can go on to save the next person.

In one episode, Maddie found herself at a crossroads after a tough call, and Josh took it upon himself to remind her how impactful her time had been at the call center by bringing in so many people Maddie helped.

It's the kind of moment that can only happen on a television show, but it's still lovely to see how vital the role of a dispatcher can be. They're a lifeline to so many people who may be in their darkest hour, and it was the reminder Maddie needed to hear.

She gives people hope, and sometimes that's more important than anything else.

The Firefam Spends Christmas Together

There's nothing better than when the whole crew, from Athena and Maddie to the 118, spend time together.

We got that during the Christmas episode from 9-1-1 Season 3.

With the 118 working the festive holiday, everyone was a little down about it, but Buck and Athena saved the day by organizing a get-together at the firehouse, which allowed everyone to spend at least a part of the day with their families.

It's 9-1-1 at its finest, giving us all the family feels and utilizing the biggest weapon in its arsenal: the chemistry between its beloved cast.

Henren's First Date

If you want to debate the best 9-1-1 couples, be my guest. But it's almost impossible to rank them because they're all unique and wonderful in their own way.

But of those core bonds, Hen and Karen's relationship predates the pilot, yet we never get much insight into how they began until 9-1-1 Season 6, which finally revealed how they met.

Finding out it wasn't smooth sailing for the couple was surprising, but it wasn't surprising to see it was Chimney who helped set Henren into motion.

Hen and Chimney are so intrinsically connected that, of course, he played a part in bringing Hen her forever love. And it was great seeing that initial spark between Hen and Karen and realizing it was always meant to be.

Bobby Saves May

9-1-1 Season 5 was a hodge podge as far as quality, but 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 16, "May Day," was a standout hour, as most that revolve around large-scale fires tend to be.

With the dispatch center on fire, the 118 came in to contain the flames, and Bobby suited up to help find May, who found herself in grave danger as she was right in the thick of things.

Bobby wasn't leaving that building without May, and he protected her from the brunt of the building, which caved in on them.

It was a powerful moment for the duo, who've grown close over the years since Bobby joined the family. It was especially sweet to hear May insist she ride along to the hospital with her second father.

No one does big feels better than 9-1-1, and this was one of the best.

What are some of your top episodes?

Whether you've watched from the beginning or started somewhere in the middle, your opinion is valuable.

Drop below and share your thoughts about the very best moments of 9-1-1 so far by clicking the Show Comments button.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.