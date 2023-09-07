A Murder at the End of the World: Emma Corrin Harbors Plenty of Secrets in Trippy Trailer

Emma Corrin's fine talents are fully displayed in the official trailer for FX's A Murder at the End of the World.

The highly-anticipated mystery drama will premiere on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The seven-part limited series will be exclusive to Hulu, so it won't air on the linear cabler.

FX touts the series as a "mystery with a new kind of detective at the helm."

"A Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named "Darby Hart," the cabler teases.

"Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location."

"When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life."

The impressive cast of the FX on Hulu series also includes Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, and Pegah Ferydoni.

Also starring are Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson, and Neal Huff.

A Murder at the End of the World was created, written, and directed by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij.

Marling and Batmanglij also executive produced alongside Andrea Sperling (Transparent), Melanie Marnich, and Nicki Paluga.

A Murder at the End of the World is also written by Marnich and Rebecca Roanhorse and is produced by FX Productions.

The promo certainly takes us into this world from Darby's perspective.

However, it's clear from the jump that Darby hasn't had the best life in the lead-up to this mysterious retreat.

Are we to assume it's similar for the other guests?

They have to be there for a reason, right?

Check out the official promo below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.