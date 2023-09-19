Billy Miller Cause of Death Revealed

at .

Billy Miller's mother is speaking out about the circumstances surrounding her son's tragic death.

As previously reported, Miller died at 43 on Friday, September 15, two days before his 44th birthday.

At the time, details about how the daytime TV staple had died were not revealed.

Actor Billy Miller accepts Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for 'The Young and the Restless'

Miller's mother has released the following statement to Soap Opera Digest:

"I want to personally thank the many fans and personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers and condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ — Billy Miller.

Billy Miller poses with the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for "The Young and the Restless"

"He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease.

"He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life. The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren't.

"We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support."

Miller broke through in the soap world in 2007 with his portrayal of Richie Novak on All My Children.

Actor Billy Miller arrives at the MOCA NEW 30th anniversary gala held at MOCA

He followed it up with a six-year-stint on The Young and the Restless as Billy Abbott, a role he won three Daytime Emmy Awards for acting.

In 2014, he moved over to General Hospital, playing Jason Morgan/Drew Cain until 2019.

Additional TV roles included CSI: NY, Justified, Ringer, Major Crimes, Suits, Ray Donovan, and Truth Be Told.

Actor Billy Miller attends the Annual Daytime Emmy Awards CBS

"I am devastated to hear news of the incredibly talented Billy Miller's passing," General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini posted on X in the aftermath of Billy's death.

"On behalf of the entire [General Hospital] family, our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

May Billy Miller rest in peace.

