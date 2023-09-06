Bob Barker's Cause of Death Revealed

Bob Barker's cause of death has been revealed.

TMZ reports the Price is Right host succumbed to Alzheimer's disease at the end of August.

Barker was 99.

Bob Barker presents to the audience during his last taping of "The Price is Right"

The TV personality's death certificate states that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease several years ago. He never addressed it publicly.

"We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker," CBS said in a statement announcing his passing.

Bob Barker speaks during the tapeing of a final primetime special of "The Price Is Right"

"During his 35 years as host of The Price Is Right, Bob made countless people's dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to 'come on down.'"

"In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist."

"Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars."

Barker was best known for his work on The Price Is Right, which he hosted for 35 years from 1972 to 2007.

TV Personality Bob Barker accepts the Emmy for "Outstanding Game Show Host" for "The Price is Right"

Drew Carey, the current game show host, paid tribute via social media.

"Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world," Carey wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever."

Barker's Hollywood career preceded The Price Is Right, with him hosting Truth or Consequences from 1956-1975.

Host Bob Barker poses for photographs at the taping of the 35th Season premiere of "The Price Is Right"

Other TV credits include The Bob Barker Show, Miss Universe, and Miss USA.

On the big screen, he starred opposite Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore.

Barker was also well-known for being an animal rights advocate and completed a wealth of charity work surrounding animals during his lifetime.

The iconic personality was born in 1923 and moved to California in the 1950s to pursue a career in broadcasting.

Tags:

