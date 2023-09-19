Daredevil: Original Showrunner Says Revival is "An Old Disney Scam"

When news broke in July 2022 that Daredevil would be staging a comeback on Disney+, there was a collective sigh of relief.

In the aftermath, though, plenty of announcements about Daredevil: Born Again have given even the franchise's biggest fans pause.

While Charlie Cox is set to return as Matt Murdock, many of his costars from the original Netflix series are not.

Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson are out as Karen and Foggy, respectively, meaning that Matt will be without his two closest allies.

However, Vincent D'Onofrio is back as Wilson Fisk, meaning that our titular superhero will not be missing his biggest adversary.

But Fisk's wife Vanessa was recast, with Sandrine Holt joining the cast of the 18-episode next chapter.

Disney+ hasn't called Daredevil: Born Again the fourth season, so there's been plenty of debate about what, if anything, will be the same as the Netflix iteration.

Steven DeKnight, the original showrunner, has opened up about the decision to travel in this direction, calling it "an old Disney scam."

"It's an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season," he wrote on X in response to an IATSE member.

"Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed!"

DeKnight went on to praise Cox and D'onofrio for staging comebacks and made clear that his issue was with the "corporate shenanigans."

"I can't wait to see Charlie Cox and the amazing @VincentDonofrio reprise their iconic [roles]."

"But to claim this is a complete reboot and you don't have to pay the original creatives is some corporate shenanigans, to say the least."

The reaction from DeKnight certainly casts more doubt on the project because if the series takes away the elements that made the first three seasons a success, there's a good chance many fans will be alienated in the process.

The original showrunner brings up some great points, and it must be a sticking point for those who brought the Netflix series to life.

For now, Daredevil: Born Again production has been shut down due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

What are your thoughts on the show blossoming into a reboot?

Hit the comments.

The first three seasons of Daredevil are streaming on Disney+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.