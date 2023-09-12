Only Murders In the Building Season 3 Episode 7 Review: CoBro

Dickie might be the killer, and that's unsurprising.

Only Murders In the Building Season 3 Episode 7 attempted to mend the relationship between the trio and succeeded in some part, but they weren't back together entirely.

Mabel and her new people found a new suspect, and everything in his speech, mannerisms, and history incriminated him.

It felt like a blend of the past seasons and the current narrative as the episode featured several characters from the past who we'd seen little of this season.

We were taken inside Uma's mind as she narrated her thoughts and observations. And you know what? She deserves props for consistency because the mind was as unfiltered as the mouth.

Learning about her friendship with Bonnie was heartwarming, and it made sense after some thought. They were so similar; sometimes, people with shared values strike up a great relationship, and no one else can compete.

They were both older women who had seen enough of life to see through the little acts people put up to present a particular image, and they couldn't pretend anymore, so they shot from the hip every time.

Of course, they often clashed and fought due to their similarities, but they eventually made up.

After the events of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 6, Oliver and Charles were in the middle of their fight, and the reason they liked each other became apparent.

Contrary to Uma and Bonnie's relationship, Oliver and Charles worked because they differed. As a result, they complemented one another; where Oliver was happy to lead, Charles was glad to follow.

Oliver realized how much he needed that when the auditions to replace Charles after he quit brought him and Matthew Broderick in the same room.

And boy, did Matthew have a lot of input.

He outshone the director to some extent, and that was not what Oliver wanted. Sure, he wanted someone good to bring the character to life, but as a director, he needed someone who could take directions, not give them.

Oliver is never stressed about much (apart from his career), but Matthew wore him down in a few days. Seeing someone control Oliver for a change was hilarious, especially when he's used to dominating every interaction.

Even after having a rough go during Only Murders in the Building Season 1, Mabel and Theo struck up a friendship, and you know who your true friends are when it comes time to move. Moving is stressful, and anyone who shares that stress is a true friend.

Theo was one of the few deaf people we have seen on TV recently, and the fact that he'd been missing for most of the season was a crime.

But now that Mabel has formed another trio with Tobert and Theo, we hope to see more of him.

This new trio functioned well. They were all around the same age, and Theo and Tobert were savvy with some things that Mabel needed to explain to Charles and Oliver. Mabel might have learned a thing or two hanging out with them.

But no matter how good the new trio is, they can't beat the old one. Mabel and Charles' interactions are always funnily on point, and we can't be robbed of that.

The episode made some headway into the murder mystery and looked into the suspect I've considered all along. There was a lot off with Dickie, and I clocked it the moment he walked in with Ben, hurling stuff and barely breathing.

He seemed to carry the weight of an entire clan on his shoulders, and seeing how Ben treated him, it all made sense.

We dived deeper into their relationship and learned even more things that made us view him in a different light.

He had been under Ben his entire life, and given that he was adopted before Ben was born, he must have felt the shift that happens when a younger sibling joins the family and the attention moves to them.

My brother's always been my business. My folks adopted me when they thought they couldn't have kids, but then they had Ben. Miracle Ben, Child star Ben. So, I spent my life protecting him. A guy who, by the way, was always fucking up. You know, insensitive jokes, DUI. Oh, the dick pics, the thousands of dick pics. ... I was there cleaning up the mess, making it look good. But he still gets all the credit for everything. Story of our lives. The fame, that CoBro franchise. Dickie Permalink: My brother's always been my business. My folks adopted me when they thought they couldn't...

The final nail in the coffin was the possibility that Ben had been robbing him in broad daylight. Anyone who does creative work knows how important it is to have recognition for your work. It is as important as remuneration if someone else uses it for commercial purposes.

I was convinced Dickie had something to do with Ben's death, but the circumstances were unclear.

Based on what the episode presented, I think Dickie argued with Ben, which got physical. One thing led to another, and Ben accidentally fell into the elevator shaft, effectively dying upon hitting the ground.

Dickie spoke with admiration for his brother, but he also hated him. It was a complexly fraught relationship. Dickie might have thought about killing Ben, but he was too scared about what that might mean for him because he relied too much on Ben.

"CoBro" heavily focused on mending broken relationships and developing the mystery, and as a result, the laughs were scarce.

Charles: I wanted to say that I'm sorry.

Oliver: Oh, apology accepted. Friendship mended. You're hired.

That notwithstanding, here are the top three funniest moments.

At number three was Oliver and Matthew Broderick's first interaction after Oliver saw him perform. He commented on having a sex dream about that moment; it was hilarious how he brushed past it.

Oliver: Matthew Broderick! I've had sex dreams about this moment. How did you already nail that song?

Mathew: What can I say? I'm a vessel.

Oliver: Yes, say more. Or less. Just keep standing there so I can soak this in. Matthew Broderick! Broadway legend!

Permalink: Yes, say more. Or less. Just keep standing there so I can soak this in. Matthew Broderick!...

How exactly did that dream look? Because for the life of me, I can't imagine.

Every other moment after was also funny, given how much of a bother Matthew was to Oliver.

At number two was Mabel's dig about Tobert's name. She will never get over that, and I love her for it.

Sometimes, a man's name actually starts with an R. Mabel Permalink: Sometimes, a man's name actually starts with an R.

Number one was Charles and Oliver's interaction during and after making up. It was like they were always together because Oliver jumped at the opportunity to roast the hell out of Charles.

Charles: I don't think she [Loretta] did it.

Oliver: Oh my God. That means she's a killer.

Charles: Why?

Oliver: Oh please, Charles. It's not like you're instincts on these things are famously good.

Permalink: Oh please, Charles. It's not like you're instincts on these things are famously good.

The episode presented a suspect and didn't exonerate him at the end, meaning we might be getting closer to finding who killed Ben and why.

What did you think? Are you for the old trio or the new one?

Hit the comments section with your thoughts.

