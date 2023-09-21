The Traitors Season 2 Cast Includes Big Brother, Survivor, and The Challenge Favorites

The Traitors broke through earlier this year when it debuted on Peacock, delivering some of the best reality TV moments in years.

Now, Peacock is looking to the future and has announced the cast competing for the top spot in the second season.

21 new contestants are joining in on the fun, and plenty of familiar faces are thrown in for good measure.

The complete cast includes:

- Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA)

- Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello (The Challenge)

- Dan Gheesling (Big Brother)

- Deontay Wilder (Boxer)

- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK)

- Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother)

- Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio (The Challenge)

- John Bercow (UK Parliament)

- Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)

- Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami)

- Marcus Jordan (Basketball Player)

- Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars)

- Mercedes "MJ" Javid (Shahs of Sunset)

- Parvati Shallow (Survivor)

- Peppermint (RuPaul's Drag Race)

- Peter Weber (The Bachelor)

- Phaedra Parks (Married to Medicine)

- Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor)

- Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

- Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County)

- Trishelle Cannatella (The Real World: Las Vegas)

That's what we like to call a top-tier cast.

Seriously. Whenever casting news drops for reality TV shows, there are usually a handful of good players.

Here, the majority of them we've seen on TV before and can confidently say they'll deliver.

Set in a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, five-time Emmy-nominated Alan Cumming plays host to 21 larger-than-life personalities who come together to compete in a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000.

The catch? The contestants, coined "the Traitors," will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants, coined "the Faithful."

The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert, with Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Jack Burgess, Tim Harcourt, and Sam Rees Jones serving as executive producers.

Olly Jenkin will serve as Production Executive, while Gemma Scholes and Ellie Tyndall are Line Producers.

What are your thoughts on the cast?

Who are you rooting for?

Are you ready for the next chapter?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.